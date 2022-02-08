BRATA, the Android virus that steals your bank passwords

a virus called BRAT and which is hosted in some applications of google play has infected some cell phones with Android operating systemso we explain how to avoid this risk.

What is BRATE?

The name “BRATA” means ‘Brazilian remote access tool for Android’. It’s about a banking trojan who steals money from banking apps or other financial services, in addition, it is a tool of remote access that can deploy code to a device to spread malware.

What is malware?

malware or “malicious software” is a broad term that describes any malicious program or code which is harmful to systems. this one tries encroachdamage or disable computersinformation systems, networkstablets and mobile devicesoften assuming partial control of device operations.

cyber criminals they use fake apps to infiltrate users’ phones, taking into account that said applications can be downloaded at google play. At the time that the app is installed on the cell phone, request nosy permissionss to get the access to devices.

BRAT employs keystroke logs where cybercriminals implement fake login pages on the user’s phone, in this way, they can store passwords to access bank accounts of the victims.

Even though the maware appeared in brazil for the first time in 2018, in December 2021 version detected latest version of BRATA that allows cybercriminals erase any evidence when factory resetting a device after stealing the money.

The developers of BRAT they can use malware to avoid the analysis of the software codealso factory reset is witnessed when banking apps are installed in a virtual environment.

Mexican authorities alerted by BRATA

At the moment, the Cyber ​​Police of Baja California Sur issued a call where he alerted the citizens about BRATAthe virus that is capable of steal your passwords. Through a posting on networks, pointed out:

How to avoid it?

To avoid this banking trojan it is recommended that you keep your software and updated antivirusIn addition, you must examine all applications that download. mcafee reported in April 2021 that the Trojan was present on Play Storealthough they later removed it from the store Google.

