BTC, ETH, NEAR, MANA and LEO By Cointelegraph

() broke through the psychological resistance of $40,000 on Feb 4 and successfully held the level over the weekend. This saw the total cryptocurrency market capitalization jump from $1.78 trillion on Feb. 3 to about $2 trillion on Feb. 6, according to data from CoinGecko.

A new financial statement from Senator Ted Cruz shows that he bought the recent Bitcoin crash on January 25 through the River platform. That day, Bitcoin traded roughly between $35,700 and $37,600. If the senator from Texas has kept buying from him, he already has a profit.

Daily performance of the cryptocurrency market. Source: Coin360 Although the strong recovery in Bitcoin price may have provided relief to bulls, data analyst Material Scientist warned that large traders with positions greater than $100,000 are selling on rallies.

