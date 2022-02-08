Building owners sued in fatal New York fire

New York — Several families whose loved ones were killed or seriously injured trying to escape a burning building in New York’s Bronx sued owners Tuesday for safety violations they say killed 17 people. including eight children.

The five lawsuits were brought on behalf of the families by Benjamim Crump, a prominent Florida-based civil rights attorney, and the New York law firm Weitz & Luxenberg.

“There are so many families who suffered such a tragic loss in the fire,” Crump said at a news conference outside the building, adding that violations of city safety rules “caused horrific loss of life and injury to these families.” , mostly African.

Firefighters say a portable heater malfunction caused the Jan. 9 fire.

Although the fire damaged only a small part of the building, it produced thick black smoke that quickly covered the complex. Smoke rose from a stairwell in the 19-story building, suffocating people trying to escape.

“These black families who lost so much and who seem to be marginalized not only before the tragic fire, but also after,” Crump said.

Several relatives of the victims spoke at the news conference to express their frustration with the uncertainty created by the fire as they search for new places to live. Some are still in hotels.

“What happened on January 9 was very devastating and tragic and very unexpected and could have been prevented. I lost my sister in the fire. She was trying to get down to save my family,” Fatima Janneh said, remembering her 27-year-old sister Sera de Ella.

“We need justice for the families who lost loved ones, as well as for the other tenants in the building. We were all victims of what happened there,” he said.