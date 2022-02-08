César Arturo Ramos vs CR7: He apologizes and gives him his jersey

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 07.02.2022 18:37:23





Cesar Arturo RamosMexican referee who participates in the Club World Cupwill have the opportunity to be against world-class players again by being designated for the match between Chelsea and Al-Hilala situation that led to remember the occasion in which Cristiano Ronaldo faced him after a marking in which he did not agree.

In a match of the Round of 16 of Russia 2018, Ramos did not mark what seemed like a foul on Ricardo Qaresmawhich unleashed the fury of the world crack, who annoyed came to recriminate the decision strongly, and in doing so he got the yellow card.

Almost four years after that event, Ramos referred to him again to make it known that Cristiano ended up apologizing and giving him a jewel that millions of soccer lovers would like to have.

“He starts yelling at me ‘Mister, mister’ even the vein was marked. She stands in front of me to say ‘It’s a foul and you have to whistle it’. Since I saw it that it started I saw it coming to tell me something. What to do as a referee, first on alert, firm, your eyes straight and fixed and your chest a little out. I stand up and take out the yellowI put it on, I never stop having eye contact,” he recalled in an interview for Alejandro Ayala’s YouTube channel.

He leaves, the game is over and ‘7’ arrives, he says goodbye and tells me ‘thank you very much, an apology‘., Then we go to the dressing room, people from the Portuguese federation knock on the door and they give us Cristiano Ronaldo’s shirt.