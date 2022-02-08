Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai met with the IOC president: what he told him about her disappearance

Peng Shuai is 36 years old (Reuters)

The Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai met on Saturday with the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bachwithin the framework of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympicsrevealed the athlete in an interview published by the French sports newspaper L’Equipe.

At a dinner they organized, they were able to “discuss and exchange in a pleasant way,” said the Asian athlete, who also mentioned her sports retirement. “She asked me if I was thinking of going back to the competition, what my projects were, what I anticipate, etc.,” she explained in the talk with two French journalists in a hotel inside the Olympic bubble in Beijing.

She took the opportunity to say that “it never disappeared”, after he spent weeks without showing himself in public after denouncing last November on a social network that he had a forced sexual relationship for years with a Chinese leader. “Simply, many people like my friends and people from the IOC sent me messages and it was impossible for me to answer so many messages. But with my close friends I am still in close contact, I have discussed with them, responded to their messages, I have also discussed with the WTA, “he added.

The president of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, had held a virtual conversation with the Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai in November 2021 (IOC)

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA, for its acronym in English) has maintained a firm position of demanding explanations from China about Peng’s situation after his complaint. The athlete’s accusation (which indicated that former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli, a septuagenarian, forced her to have sex in an intermittent relationship) was removed from the Chinese social network Weibobut screenshots were uploaded on Twitter and generated worldwide reactions.

And, at the same time, she disappeared from the public eye for weeks, raising fears about her situation, until she reappeared in a videoconference conversation with Thomas Bach on November 21. The player could be seen later in recordings in which she attended sporting events, although she did not dispel fears about her full freedom of movement.

This weekend, during a press conference, IOC spokesman Mark Adams was asked about the Chinese athlete: “It is a very delicate situation”, he just answered. For his part, Bach had referred to the subject last week: “We will know more about his physical state and his mental state when we finally meet in person.”

“If you want an investigation (into these accusations), we will certainly support it, but It must be your decision, it is your life, it is your accusations”, had declared the German who presides over the IOC at a news conference on the eve of the 2022 Games opening ceremony.

After the uproar caused by his complaint, Peng Shuai denied having made it in statements to Liane Zaobao, a Chinese-language daily newspaper from Singapore. “I want to highlight a very important point: I never said or wrote anything accusing someone of sexually assaulting me,” she said. “I would like to emphasize this point very clearly. It is a private matter and there are many misunderstandings,” she added.

However, doubts remain about his true situation. “These (Peng) appearances do not alleviate or address the WTA’s grave concerns about her well-being and her ability to communicate without censorship and coercion,” the women’s tennis body said in a statement. The entity insisted on demanding a “broad, fair and transparent investigation, without censorship.”

With information from AFP

