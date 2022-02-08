Clandestina apologizes for offensive advertising message for Cubans

the clothing brand Clandestine apologized for the offensive advertising message for Cubans related to the emigration irregular, spread through their social networks as part of their campaign for Valentine’s Day, “Love is in the air”.

“We sincerely apologize. We deeply regret that our message was offensive. It was not our intention. We were wrong”, a note on his Facebook profile points out this Monday, in response to the numerous criticisms of users for the images they shared this last week and have already deleted from their networks in which a couple is observed leaving the country through the Boyeros airport in Havana, orders a “bottle” for Nicaragua, visits a volcano and finally crosses a jungle wearing a T-shirt with the image of a cloud plane inserted in the name of the store’s brand.

The apology note adds that “all Cubans have suffered in one way or another the consequences of mass migration, often through illegal, unsafe and dangerous means. It is very painful that for many this is the only way out of this country, and they decide to risk so much, motivated by desperation and the lack of well-being that they suffer in their homeland. We sincerely apologize to our community.”

They also refer in their statement that the Cuban reality is the greatest impetus to create their designs and that they are due to the community for which they create.

They also recall that “we are Cubans and we live in Cuba, with all the difficulties, frustrations and challenges that this entails.”

In the note, they also try to justify their failed campaign under the pretext of joking about “the terrible reality” that many Cubans face when they decide to leave the country.

They assure that they tried with humor to “put a little sugar” on the drama of thousands of Cubans who have decided to emigrate through routes that have cost many of them their lives.

“We know that humor when used well is a powerful weapon against frustration and pain, and a large part of our work is based on that. But this time we admit that we were wrong”, they point out.

They also mention that the brand has spent many years in the battle of being and existing as an active part of a conflict that is negatively affecting the lives of many of them.

“We strive every day to create a creative space where Cubans can relax, enjoy themselves, feel proud of who they are and see the positive things about being Cuban. In the constant search for new paths and solutions we make mistakes. It is an increasingly complex task, as the reality for Cubans on the Island, and also outside it, is more complex,” the publication points out.

Lastly, they promise that they will continue “working to give their best”, in addition to “continuing to inspire others to build their future, proud of their legacy and of being Cubans. That is what we have done for seven years, with many mistakes and some successes”.

After the dissemination of this public apology, the independent journalist José Raúl Gallego commented in the publication that “the problem is that humor becomes mockery when it comes from power or from those who, from their privileges, accompany and harmonize with that power. who is the main person responsible for this massive and dangerous emigration that gave rise to the joke”.

Also the user who identifies herself as Lara Crofs reminds them that this “was not the first time they did it, they trivialize the pain of the people, on 11j they turned the demands of the protesters into t-shirts with coarse messages. If the Cuban reality is the impulse of your designs, support the children imprisoned in 11J, the mothers who suffer”.

The visual artist Julio Llópiz Casal also argues in the reactions that “…we all make mistakes and that is good news; but it is even better news when whoever is wrong admits it. I know exactly how difficult it is to create from Cuba and that Clandestina suffers from it. It’s great that humor is one of his creative springs. Political incorrectness is one of the best things we have as humanity; but it only makes sense when it is against power. Being politically incorrect against ordinary people, against those who suffer because of politics, is at least a cowardly bungler…”.