Couple accused of laundering billions in cryptocurrency

A New York couple was arrested Tuesday and charged with conspiracy to launder billions of dollars in cryptocurrencies stolen in a 2016 hack of a virtual exchange house, the Justice Department reported.

In addition to the arrests, federal agents revealed that the department seized some $3.6 billion in cryptocurrencies linked to hacking Bitfinexan online exchange that suffered a breach of its systems almost six years ago.

The cryptocurrencies The stolen goods, which were worth $71 million at the time of the theft, are now worth $4.5 billion, according to the sources.

Ilya Lichtenstein and his wife Heather Morgan were arrested Tuesday morning in Manhattan on charges of conspiracy to launder money and conspiracy to defraud the United States. It was unclear if they had attorneys or people who could speak on their behalf.

According to prosecutors, Lichtenstein and Morgan used complex techniques to receive the stolen cryptocurrency into a digital wallet controlled by them and hide the transactions and movement of money. They cashed in millions of dollars from cryptocurrency ATM transactions to buy gold and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as well as more conventional items like Walmart gift cards for personal spending.

The couple was not charged with the hacking of Bitfinexwhich resulted in more than 2,000 unauthorized transactions.

Justice Department officials say that while the proliferation of exchanges with cryptocurrencies and virtual currencies represent innovations, the same trend has led to money laundering, “ransomware” (extortion software) and other crimes.

“Today’s arrests and the largest financial seizure the department has ever made demonstrate that cryptocurrency is not a haven for criminals,” Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in a statement. “In a futile effort to maintain digital anonymity, the defendants laundered stolen funds through a maze of cryptocurrency transactions. Thanks to the meticulous work of the police, the department showed once again that it can and will follow the trail of the funds, whatever form it takes.”