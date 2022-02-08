Crossout is now available on Android and in a native version for PS5

cross outthe already veteran free-to-play that offers intense and spectacular vehicle battles, is today news twice. First because as it is already available in Android What Crossout Mobileand also because he just received a few hours ago his native version for PS5. At trailer that we leave you below you can see how it looks on the new Sony console.

At 4K and 60fps on PlayStation 5

cross outwhich until now could be played on PS5 thanks to backward compatibility with PS4, already has a native version, which allows us to play 4K and 60fps as main novelties, although not the only ones. It also has support for the new vibration system in the DualSense controlswhich allows us to experience the full range of sensations when driving these huge and extravagant armored vehicles, offering different sensations depending on the type of vehicle and the surface we are treading on.

As a new feature you can now send an invitation to the game even to those friends who haven’t tried it yet. cross outand you can also quickly enter your favorite game mode directly from the interface from the console. All PS5 owners who log in to the game will be able to claim the commemorative “Pinwheel” decoration, which includes its own surprise: simply install it in your vehicle and blow into the DualSense controller’s microphone while in the sandbox or in battle.

Now available on Android, on the 10th also on iOS

Crossout Mobile is now available for free for Android devices, and on February 10 arrive iPhone and iPad. Those responsible for Crossout Mobile define this title as an action game developed from scratch to bring the gameplay of cross out to mobile platforms.