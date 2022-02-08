Cuba declines to participate in the U-18 World Cup for fear of the flight of players

The fear of the flight of players, like what happened last year in the Americas Qualifier held in Florida or the U-23 World Cup in Mexico, has led Cuba to make the decision not to attend the U-18 World Cup. Media pressure is another reason, according to the journalist Francys Romero based on close sources, which have caused the authorities to decide not to participate in the competition, which will be held next September in Sarasota and Bradenton, USA.

This absence represents the second year out of the fair for the Island, in which it was not present last year due to the covid-19 pandemic, according to what the Government informed the World Baseball and Softball Confederation.

“Throughout history, these tournaments have represented a kind of motivation for youth players in Cuba,” Romero said. Traveling abroad means “a prize” and also an opportunity to emigrate for youth athletes who will now have to wait for future years.

In May 2021, the Cuban Baseball Federation (FCB) reported that César Prieto, Andy Rodríguez, Lázaro Blanco and the team’s psychologist left the concentration of the Cuban ninth and decided to stay in the United States. The federations still had not recovered from these “desertions” when, in September of the same year, 12 athletes dropped out, the worst figure in history.

In the first fortnight of January, El Nuevo Herald published that at least 15 Cubans, at the age of 16, began to sign their contracts with some Major League clubs.

Trying to avoid the “bleeding of players”, the Cuban Federation plans competitions with U-23 teams, but while this does not materialize, the weekly abandonment of youth is a constant. On February 5, it was announced that Luis Enrique González left the Island without specifying the destination. A day before Roger Trench escaped to the Dominican Republic. Also on the list are Yunior Tur and Yosimar Cousín and Loidel Chapellí Jr.

The youth seek to be hired by teams from the United States, including Canada before Japan, with whom the FCB has agreements and has begun approaches for the exit of prospects. “It is one of the missions of the Cuban Federation, to manage the contracts of Cuban players,” declared last Tuesday the national director of Baseball, Juan Reinaldo Pérez to the program live ball.

Pérez spoke of “freedom” for athletes to seek contracts beyond the MLB. However, these contractual relations must be “under the protection of the FCB”. The salary, he specified, is negotiated between the club, the federation and the athlete. The player “receives 100% of his salary” and for the training right between 10 and 25% is agreed with the club, and “this money is paid to the federation”.

