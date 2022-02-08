Cuban government shows its support for Buena Fe after cancellations in Canada

The Cuban government showed its support for the duo Good faith after cancellations of their concerts in Canada and the avalanche of messages on social networks celebrating the fact that the musicians, supporters of the Cuban totalitarian regime, cannot perform in that northern country.

“In them is the strength of a country, sovereign like all its songs. #ConBuenaFeYo Also”, tweeted the Cuban ruler, Miguel Diaz-Canelresponding to another tweet from former spy Gerardo Hernández Nordelo, who also applauded the duo made up of Israel Rojas Y Yoel Martinez.

The outpouring of members of the Cuban regime’s staff to defend the musicians caught the attention of Cuban civil society activists who saw the closing of ranks around Buena Fe as an indicator of the insecurity and weakness of the elites in power in Cuba.

“The dirty attacks on the networks against Israel and Yoel, members of the Buena Fe Duo, not only seek to punish the ethical coherence of two talented young revolutionary artists; they also have an intimidating objective towards others. They will fail: in Cuba, Culture is Revolution”, declared the Minister of Culture on Twitter, Alpidio Alonsoknown for his impetuosity in the exercise of the public office he holds.

For her part, the deputy minister of culture, Kenelma Carvajal, also joined in supporting one of the Cuban musical groups that the regime’s ruling party invites the most to its events. “I am deeply proud of you. The people of Cuba admire them for their immense talent and courage to defend their principles and ideals. #ConBuenaFeYo in defense of Cuban Culture,” Carvajal said.

“That’s what they are, pride for the brave and shame for the cowards!” Said the brave hero of the Cuban regime, Hernández Nordelo, who -in his role as national coordinator of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR)- has counted with the soundtrack of Buena Fe to animate activities and replicate the propaganda.

The official organ of the Communist Party of Cuba also joined the regime’s solidarity campaign with the group. “We are going to play where our vaccines are recognized,” he titled this Sunday Granma an article in defense of the duo, whose entry into Canada was vetoed by the authorities.

“If Canadians don’t have the freedom of listening to a successful and talented musical group recognized there, they can enjoy that freedom when they visit #Cuba, a vaccinated, healthy, free and safe country,” Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernández de Cossío declared on Twitter on Saturday. .

This Friday the news was known that the Canadian theater The Opera House canceled the duo’s concerts scheduled for the month of May in the cities of Montreal, Toronto and Edmonton, alleging biosecurity reasons against Covid-19.

“Concerts in Montreal on May 20, Toronto on May 21 and Edmonton on May 22 will be canceled due to new restrictions placed on foreign nationals entering Canada on or after January 15, 2022. All foreigners entering the country must have a Canadian-accepted vaccine to be able to enter through the border, and Buena Fe does not yet have this requirement,” the publication detailed.

Faced with the demand of the Cuban authorities, the duo replied: “We are vaccinated with our vaccines and… here we are, happy to be vaccinated with those vaccines and we believe that we do not need to be vaccinated with another vaccine to go anywhere.”

“We have composed The Strength of a Country. Do you really think that we are going to be so incoherent as to vaccinate ourselves with other vaccines as long as we are inventing concerts? Hey, whoever doesn’t love us is okay”, explained Israel Rojas in a video.

“With Good Faith is the strength of Cuba,” the Newscast headlined a report broadcast this Monday on Cuban Television, in which it denounced that the duo was “the target of criticism and political questioning after the suspension of a tour of Canada.”

Too Cubadebateimmersed in his particular war against the so-called “media terrorism”, reflected the supposed massive support generated after the hashtag #ConBuenaFeYo on social networks.

“Faced with the intense campaign of the haters against the Buena Fe group, due to its vertical position on the side of the Cuban Revolution and Culture, thousands of Cubans have taken to the networks to express their support for Israel, Yoel and the rest of the members of the popular group”, indicated the official website.

“Poor little gentlemen, #MalaFe is going down and they send a government rescue,” a Twitter user replied to Díaz-Canel’s publication. “That is a story. They recently traveled to Spain and the Cuban vaccines are not recognized there either. I guarantee you that they put on the recognized ones. They were canceled because the Canadian Cubans filed a tremendous complaint and collected signatures,” said another.