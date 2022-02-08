Cubans denounce to the Italian government the celebration of the San Remo Music Award Festival in Havana

groups of the cuban civil society based in Italy denounced before the Minister of Culture of that country the celebration of the San Remo Music Award Festival in Havana, for considering it a facelift for a regime that represses citizens for expressing themselves freely.

“It is a criminal act to put art behind bars, because it is precisely in its continuous stimulation and push where it finds its infinite potentialities. Being artists means above all being free, and this simple premise in Cuba is hampered with violence,” the signatories of the letter, published on social media, said last Thursday.

Addressed to the Italian head of culture, Dario Franceschiniand to the organizers of the San Remo Music Awards (SRMA) in Cuba, the letter expressed a “strong protest” against the holding of the event and demands that the Italian authorities “respect the tragedy and suffering that our country is experiencing today.” .

Signed by a dozen Cuban civil society organizations in exile, the message described the celebration of the event as “a real shame in a country that is suffering the worst economic, health and social crisis of the last 63 years”.

“The Cuban community is dismayed by the decision to hold a festive event (…) in Cuba, and we wonder how it is possible that a government system that considers culture as a unique and exclusive heritage at the service of the Communist Party is uncritically sponsored, limiting the freedom of art as a genuine expression of the different opinions, feelings and thoughts in the social sphere”, they indicated.

From April 5 to 10 of this year, “the event was received by the Cuban authorities, headed by the wife of the president Miguel Diaz CanelMrs Lisa Cuestawith great enthusiasm since for the regime it represents a key space to relaunch tourism and encourage the entry of money”, the Cuban activists warned, before exposing the corruption and mismanagement of the regime that hosts the SRMA.

Describing the “humanitarian emergency [provocada por la pandemia de coronavirus] and aggravated by the collapse of health facilities”, the letter exposed the desperation of a people who took to the streets during the social outbreak of 11J to protest “against the economic difficulties, the endless hours of interruption of the electrical service, the long lines to satisfy basic needs and get food, the shortage of medicines and above all the lack of freedom”.

“What should we celebrate?” asked the Cuban activists, marked by the suffering of preventable deaths during the pandemic and by the “ongoing repression” after the events of 11J and the 15N.

“The ongoing repression, especially intensified after the protests, maintains the climate of condemnation of the oligarchy responsible for the betrayal of revolutionary principles, constituted in a kind of state capitalism that has enriched the bureaucratic and military apparatus to the detriment of the population. ”, they explained.

Mass arrests, hundreds of political prisoners (recognized by the Attorney General’s Office itself), the repression of activists and family members who demonstrate for their release, violations of due process and the rights of detainees, summary trials and accusations of ” sedition” for which very high prison sentences are requested, including for minors, among other calamities, are sufficient examples to question the relevance of producing a light music show in Havana.

The culture sector has been one of the sectors that has suffered the most from the abuse of the Cuban authorities, the signatories denounced. “Many artists, many songs, many books have been banned over the years. The strict control over artistic and editorial production is used at the service of the only party, denying an entire people the most basic democratic rights,” they added.

Valuing the challenge posed by the San Isidro Movement (MSI) to the political and cultural establishment of the dictatorship, the epistle also denounced the imprisonment of its leader Luis Manuel Otero Alcantaraas well as the rapper and relevant figure of the MSI, Maykel Osorboin addition to other opposition leaders such as Joseph Daniel Ferrerindependent journalists and artists, students and civil society activists.

“The Cuban government defends at all costs the imposition of an authoritarian, petty and effective status quo through a system of infiltration and espionage installed in all corners of social life, making use of permanent terror towards fellow citizens, arrests and trials illegitimate and young artists are the most affected target”, they indicated.

Highlighting the decision of several foreign and Cuban artists who have canceled their performances at the SRMAthe activists asked the Italian government to desist from promoting or “sponsoring” an event from which “it will only get the bitter reward of humiliating the catwalks of the powerful government elite, with the money paid by the foreign Italian taxpayer, which will go directly to the coffers of the regime.