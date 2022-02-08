Cynthia Rodríguez in a bodysuit, is more wolf than Shakira in a cage

Cynthia Rodríguez, the Shakira of Venga la Alegría is all the rage | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez was a combination of surprise and madness in the midst of her new participation in “The Playback Kings“, it turned out, more “Loba” than Shakira?

The singerCynthia Rodríguez, showed her ability to dance and shook more than her hips by recreating a video clip of the famous Colombian, who interpreted the theme of “The wolf“.

Without a doubt, Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, currently “host of Venga la Alegría“He captivated everyone’s gaze in a black bodysuit with which he showed more than a few of his qualities, the way he rocked his entire silhouette.

The “mexican youtuber” who premiered a new reality show in the morning together with the members of the production wore a body that left half of her silhouette almost exposed, leaving one of her legs visible, in addition to her abdomen and one of her arms.

Cynthia Rodríguez, the Shakira of Venga la Alegría is all the rage. Photo: Capture Instagram



Although the “Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend“, seems to have started the number with a little difficulty, immediately managed to rejoin and include the style with which the Barranquillera was consolidated in one of her successes.

The so-called “Princess Grupera” who during her time on “La Academia”, “Desafío de Estrellas 2 y 3” and other reality shows perfected her dancing skills, was the first participant in the new contest sponsored by the morning show in which she collaborates.

The first participant to step on stage in Los #ReyesDelPlayback is @cynoficial with “Loba” Rate her now on the TV AZTECA LIVE app! It is read in the post that accompanied the number made by the beautiful 37-year-old member in the official account of the program.

Along with the choreography, the comments began to reach the publication where Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz received many compliments and applause from some colleagues from the production company as well as from the faithful followers of the account, accumulating a total of 28,793 likes.

For the most part, the comments indicated the great feeling and surprise of seeing the actress of series and novels such as “Educating Nina” or “Woman bought”, among others, in this new facet.

Without a doubt, the sexiest of Venga la Alegría and all Aztec, YOU RAFFLED MY CYN, EXPECTACULAR,

Even in some comments, users agreed on the next choreographies that Cynthia Rodríguez Ruiz could perform with great style, those of JLO were the most requested by the followers.