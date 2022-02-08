Danilo Beauchamp will be the image of the educational campaign on psoriasis

“I am confident that through this campaign we will continue to educate about this disease,” he said.

Danilo Beauchamp together with Dr. Oscar Soto Raíces, rheumatologist and editorial adviser of Grupo Editorial Mundo, signs the agreement to be spokesperson for the health initiative.

Due to the need to strengthen education about psoriasis, the importance of diagnosing it early and, above all, the need for prompt attention medicine, the Journal of Medicine and Public Health (MSP) today announced an alliance with comedian Danilo Beauchamp.

The artist’s psoriasis diagnosis was revealed to the country last October at the educational symposium produced by the MSP magazine together with the Medical Sciences Campus and the Dermatological Society of Puerto Rico.

“I thank the journal of Medicine and Public Health for this opportunity to be the voice of the psoriasis orientation campaign. I am confident that through this campaign we will continue to educate about this sickness that there is a way to combat it if we diagnose it and take care of it in time,” said Danilo Beauchamp.

Similarly, he agreed with the rheumatologist and counselor MSP magazine editorialDr. Oscar Soto Raíces, the need for education that exists for this sickness autoimmune.

“Psoriasis is an illness It affects 3% of the world population. This dermatological condition can be disabling if it is not diagnosed and managed clinically in time. There is also a great need for education around this condition, which is non-infectious and people can have a totally healthy life. normal with available treatments so far,” said Soto Raíces.

The educational campaign would begin in April 2022, and it would also have a greater impact for the month of October of the same year, the date on which World Psoriasis Day is celebrated.

Psoriasis is a skin condition that affects the patient in physical appearance and emotional. If they are not educated and empowered around the necessary personal care as a complement to medicine, it could result in serious consequences. Therefore, the importance of visiting a specialist of the skin for effective treatment that leads to a level of stability within the disease,” Dr. Damaris Torres-Paoli, president of the Puerto Rico Dermatological Society, recently highlighted. association of dermatology specialists that have indicated that, in the particular case of Puerto Rico, there are approximately 35,000 to 100,000 people who suffer from psoriasis.

Information taken from Press Release.