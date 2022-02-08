Defender Wisdon Quayé fractured in the USA-Honduras game and did not realize it due to the freezing temperature in Minnesota

2022-02-07
Incredible but true. The defender Wisdon Quaye was fractured during the match between United States and Honduras on February 2, but he did not find out about his serious injury due to the icy temperatures in which the match was played, since the second half was carried out with a thermal sensation of –29 degrees centigrade.
Quayeafter undergoing an X-ray, it was found that he suffered a fracture in the fifth metatarsal of his left foot and needs six to eight weeks to play again.
The player is waiting to be intervened by the doctor Oscar Benitez, but at the moment a documentation with the medical insurance prevents the surgery.
Quayeas reported to TEN that, “I played the whole game and I don’t know when I got hurt, maybe in a tackle or in a collision, but I didn’t feel my feet because of how cold it was, there was no pain,” he began by saying.
“Already when I was at room temperature I began to feel the pain, it became quite inflamed and at the airport there came a time when I could no longer walk and they had to help me with a wheelchair.
If the prognosis is confirmed, Quaye I would return to the courts end of March in the final stretch of the tournament. At the moment, coach Raúl Gutiérrez has the young Denis Meléndez and Carlos “Chapetilla” Mejía in that position.