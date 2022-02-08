Do you want to get a secure job? study this

Technology will set the standard for job creation. The World Economic Forum forecasts that by 2025, 95 million jobs will be opened for people trained in Information Technology globally. (GettyImages).

The pandemic accelerated the global digital transformation process and as a result there are hundreds of companies eager to fill vacancies for technology professionals who are not yet trained.

The labor sector is not saturated. On the contrary, there are more and more job opportunities for people who have studied technological careers.

Spain needs to incorporate at least 200,000 workers to achieve full digitization, while labor demand throughout the European Union will expand to about 900,000, although the European Commission knows that there are not enough developers to close the digital divide.

Analysts agree that any type of company needs IT-related services. “From the neighborhood business that wants to sell online, through farmers who want to improve their productivity and reaching the largest corporations worldwide,” said Víctor Rodríguez, program manager at Ironhack, to the newspaper El País.

The rise of e-commerce is one of the drivers of that demand, as nearly every company employs some kind of digital app or product. Robotization will also be imposed to carry out repetitive or unhealthy tasks.

In Latin America, the picture is very similar. In the report Competencies and skills in the Fourth Industrial Revolution of the Inter-American Development Bank. “The adoption of digital platform technologies and mobile and cloud computing services exceeds 60%, and is accompanied by strong growth prospects for technologies focused on artificial intelligence, big data, cybersecurity, simulation of virtual environments and robotization.”

The races that the market needs

STEM skills (which in English means science, technology, engineering and mathematics) are the weakest skills in the workforce, according to the study that analyzed the situation in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Mexico.

In the specific case of Mexico, 8 of the 10 best paid jobs are STEM careers and despite this, 52% of employers in Mexico cannot find the talent they requireaccording to an INEGI occupation and employment survey mentioned on LinkedIn.

It is expected that in Mexico more and more software developers, creators, Big Data analysts, online teachers, environmental engineers, hospital engineers, waste managers, geneticists, innovation managers, video game developers, digital artists and others will be sought after. to technological careers, according to the National Survey of Occupation and Employment (ENOE)

The World Economic Forum also made it clear in a report on the future of jobs. Its experts calculate that by 2025, 97 million places will be opened worldwide for data analysts, artificial intelligence experts, digital strategists, process automation specialists, digital transformation specialists, information security analysts, application and software developers, internet of things specialists.

But other sectors that will contract and at least 85 million people will lose their jobs if they are administrative and executive secretaries, accountants, auditors, administration managers, mechanics and machine repairmen.

And where is that studied?

Computer and programming skills should be integrated into the educational curriculum of all children from primary school. One of the reasons why China is the technological leader of the world is because programming is compulsory for students from the age of four, and robotics from the age of 11.

But while that is happening in the Hispanic American world, there are different ways to learn about the demands of Information Technology (IT).

In the most recent annual survey of Stack Overflow, in which 80,000 developers participated globally, it revealed that 35% of experts lack a university degreea higher percentage than that obtained in the two previous surveys.

Six out of 10 programmers under the age of 34 learned what they know from online resources. The lack of financial resources, the pandemic and the inability of the traditional academy to adapt and offer state-of-the-art training in the digital ecosystem has driven part of this self-taught trend.

But this is not a modality for everyone because it requires a lot of effort and motivation to achieve it. Others point out that unstructured learning could leave gaps in some basic aspects that can affect performance or job placement.

The technology multinational Oracle officially launched its ONE education platform, to train 40,000 low-income Latin Americans in programming and entrepreneurship by the end of 2022 so that they can enter the technology market.

The boot camps: They are short and intensive trainings that allow reaching a very high level of knowledge in a specific subject. Each intensive program can last between 8 and 12 weeks and could prove to be a real fast track for those who want to take a change of course or enter the demanding world of computer coding and development.

The cost of a coding bootcamp in Spain it ranges between 5,000 and 7,000 euros, but since it is a highly demanded area of ​​work, it is possible to recover the investment in six months.

Universia says that 83% of coding bootcamp graduates get a full-time job and take between one and six months to land their first job.

There are some bootcamp programs that finance their courses and allow the student to pay part of the tuition once they have found a job.

An intermediate option between attending a bootcamp and studying self-taught is Microverse, an emerging company that proposes learning in a collaborative way and with a study plan specially designed for its students to get jobs in the big companies of the technological world.

The start-up of the Argentine Ariel Camus is based in San Francisco, but most of its students are from Africa and Latin America who start studying without paying. Microverse charges for the knowledge imparted when the user earns a salary of $1,000 per month.

University: One of the usual ways to become a programmer or dedicate yourself to artificial intelligence is still higher education institutions. In Mexico, there are multiple options. The National Polytechnic Institute, for example, offers degrees in Artificial Intelligence, Computer Systems, Information Sciences, Mathematical Engineering, as well as technical careers in informatics and computing.

University students have a stronger logical and mathematical foundation and acquire the knowledge to have a panoramic and strategic vision of the industry. But investing 5 years and thousands of dollars in a university career is a possibility that is not available to everyone.

