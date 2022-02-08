Does he take the crown from Westbrook? Luka Doncic makes history with triple-doubles in the NBA

Luka Doncic continues with his dream start to his career with the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA and breaks a triple-double record that even Russell Westbrook could not.

Since he arrived and took his first steps in the National Basketball Association (NBA) it was easy to see that Luka Doncić I was going to be a special player in the best basketball league in the world. the basis of Dallas Mavericks does wonder after wonder.

The heir to the throne of Dirk Nowitzky in the Texan franchise it also seems destined to be the heir to the crown that it holds Russell Westbrook as the King of triple-doubles, since he broke a record that the base of Los Angeles Lakers could not.

This Sunday the Mavs beat Atlanta Hawks by 103 to 94 and for Luka, the match had a bittersweet taste. On the one hand, he was not able to play as much as he would have liked, since he had problems with offenses and He ended up being the starter with the fewest minutes on the team (28).

But for another, in addition to the victory, in those 28 minutes Luka Magic He showed all his talent and showed that it was enough time to register his second triple-double in a row: 18 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists for the Slovenian who also broke an all-time record along the way.

Luka Doncic breaks triple-double record

With that triple ten achieved, Doncic stretched his triple-double record before he turned 23 (it will only be fulfilled in 22 days), being the one with the most in history. He arrived to Four. Five while Oscar Robertson is 38 Y Magic Johnson 31. Westbrook, on the other hand, doesn’t even figure in the @ESPNStats&Info stat.