Donovan Carrillo, the Mexican skater who has made an entire country dream

Donovan Carrillo at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. (Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP) (Photo by WANG ZHAO/AFP via Getty Images)

In a country where ice rinks are a picturesque element due to their widespread absence, for a Mexican skater to make his debut in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics it is almost as strange as seeing his compatriots not fighting for anything and joining in a single gesture of anguish, emotion and tears of happiness. That was achieved by a 22-year-old named Donovan Carrillo.

With a charisma that gives him an advantage in the eyes of all, the boy jumped onto the frozen surface of the Indoor Stadium in the Chinese capital dressed in a black outfit with diamonds and accompanied by the song ‘Black Magic Woman’ of his countryman Carlos Santana. And of 140 million souls on the other side of the world.

Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images

As few times, the held breath and the clenched hands were one when in the middle of the routine he prepared to make his first jump and multiple turn, knowing that the difficult thing is not the search for the sky, but the landing that more he has robbed one of hope. But this time it was not like that. With absolute grace and confidence, Donovan returned to earth to applause and cheers. Here and in China he has never fit in so perfectly.

Always smiling, as if what he did was the most natural thing in the world, the boy evolved along with the music, perhaps with some small imprecision only for the expert eye, but fabulous for everyone else, culminating his routine with the gesture that they only show those who have satisfaction for a job well done.

And to change the history of Mexico, in this sport the judges did see what everyone at home did and awarded him a final score of 79.69, enough for Donovan to qualify for the figure skating final, which is no small thing. for someone who trained on mall tracks. If it was the first time that a Mexican had achieved this in the Olympics, he had to do it in style. And below the Rio Grande, the style is to do what you can with what you have.

Continue reading the story

Photo: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

“This was dedicated to my family and to all of Mexico, because dreams come true“, Were the words of the young man as soon as he left the ice, while the intoxicating emotion was already leading to drunkenness in the respectable Mexican public who, apart from everything, enjoyed a holiday, because good things and the party never come alone.

The historic moment and the tears came together when Donovan Carrillo, escorted by Gregorio Núñez, his coach, and Nancy García, his technical specialist, heard the final decision. May the Mexican skater continue to make his country dream. At least for a few more days.

————

My Twitter account

@mutantgenius

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO

The record that has been impossible to break for more than 50 years