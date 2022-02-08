Donovan Carrillo, to the Figure Skating Final in Beijing 2022

Midtime Editorial

Beijing, China / 07.02.2022





Pure history for Mexico! What a way to introduce yourself Donovan Carrillo, the national flag bearer in Beijing 2022 that this Monday had your best score of the entire season at the most important moment and won his ticket to the Figure Skating Final of the Winter Olympics.

In a discipline where Mexico had no representatives for 30 years with Ricardo Olavarrieta at the 1992 Albertville Games, the young man from Guadalajara brought out the enormous charisma that distinguishes him, his interpretative strength and his quality with the skates, no crashes and only slight hesitation in a combination of two triple jumps, which ended without the full aesthetic movement of exit, but nothing to be penalized.

To the beat of “Black Magic Woman” Carlos Santana, the Mexican took over the runway in Beijing wearing a black suit with gold rhinestones. Coming off the track and with the camera on him, Carrillo Suazo dedicated his presentation to all of Mexico and sent the message: “Dreams come true”, after his Olympic debut.

His outstanding presentation gave him a rating of 79.69 points, the highest for him, which was received with jumping and jubilation on the part of Donovan, who was with his coach, Gregorio Núñez, the first Mexican to take a skater to the highest sports stage.

When is the Donovan Carrillo Final?

The next test for Mexican figure skater Donovan Carrillo will be the Wednesday, February 9 from 7:00 p.m. from central Mexico, when the Long Routine Final begins within the Beijing 2022 Figure Skating.