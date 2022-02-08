‘Don’t offend me’; Puebla ‘resells’ tickets to see Bad Bunny | VIRAL

Midtime Editorial

The visit from Bad Bunny to the Azteca Stadium, where prices are already known, is generating a chaos among fansbecause not only was a wave of memes unleashed by the eternal virtual queue, but now even Liga MX teams ‘resell’ ticketsas is the case of Puebla.

The social networks of Puebla they are usually a place of ‘fun’, because their CM upload content of this type to generate great interaction with the fans; mixing soccer with the Bad Rabbit has worked very well for him.

CM del Puebla offers tickets for Bad Bunny

It is known that tickets to see Bad Bunny sold out in a matter of minutesbut for some strange reason the ‘Uncle Puebla’ managed to buy 20 of them and without making a virtual queue, that is why after make a mistakewell he wanted tickets for your game against Atlasput them up for resale on Twitter.

Through a post, Puebla commented that had 20 tickets available and that each I was in 7 thousand 500 pesosso he asked that if they were not going to offer or take them, ‘they should not insult him’.

Friends, I wanted ???? to see #LaFranjaQueNosUne???? live and by mistake I bought 20 extra tickets for the Bad Bunny CDMX concert in General A. They are on sale for $7,500 each. If you are not going to buy, please do not offend. — Club Puebla ???? (@ClubPueblaMX) February 8, 2022

“Friends, I wanted tickets to see #LaFranjaQueNosUne live and by mistake I bought 20 tickets extras for him bad bunny concert of CDMX in General A. They are for sale at $7,500 each. If you are not going to buy, please do not offend, “he wrote on Twitter.

After this funny post, the reactions to Puebla were divided, Well, many took with humor that he sells tickets for Bad Bunny, asking for information Y where could i deliver thembut others many considered that ‘I didn’t know anything about music’.

Bad Bunny will be at CDMX the next December 9 and 10 in the facilities of Aztec stadiumwhere from now on you can almost confirm a full house for both dates; ‘Uncle Puebla’ will be in the front row.

That tiger came out kitty for sarcasm???? — carlos gutierrez (@beatfunker) February 8, 2022

Oh are you still crying? LOL – Jesus Echeagaray (@JecheagarayG) February 8, 2022

Puebla your content is the best. If Toluca doesn’t win this tournament, I hope you do ???????????????????????? – León Villegas (@TomaestoLeo) February 8, 2022

The best CM in the league… – Miguel Angel Montealegre (@Mont3alegre) February 8, 2022

Details and price baby – Club Puebla Shitposting (@ClubPueblaShit1) February 8, 2022

