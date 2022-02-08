Dyson vs robots: what is the best vacuum cleaner this pandemic?

“There are a lot of people who put it on before they go to work and come to a house that has been wonderfully vacuumed,” he said of robot cleaners. “For someone who works from home, it doesn’t have the same effect.”

After a week of testing cleaning technology, I came to the conclusion that there are convenient ways to integrate these gadgets into our lives. Here is a guide.

Dyson laser vacuum cleaner

The V15 Detect, introduced last year, is Dyson’s latest cordless vacuum. Powering up is simple: charge the battery, attach a cleaning head to the wand, and press a button.

The appliance comes with seven cleaning heads to suck up dust and dirt from hardwood floors, carpets, and smaller areas like crevices. The hardwood floor roller attachment is the one with the laser. It makes vacuuming at night a breeze, the darker it is, the more visible the laser will be. A carpet attachment includes a kind of razor that cuts the hair, which reduces the need to maintain the head.

Cordless vacuums have become popular for their light weight and cord-free mobility, making cleaning less of a hassle than carrying around a corded upright vacuum. However, cordless ones have generally served as a secondary cleaner for a full-size vacuum due to short battery life and relatively weak suction power.

I can confirm that the cordless vacuum cleaner has come a long way. The V15 Detect has a much more powerful motor, with stronger suction than my Dyson V6 cordless vacuum, which was released in 2015. Its battery lasted about 40 minutes before needing a charge, enough time to get around my full-size home. modest. (My V6 lasted about 15 minutes).

Lastly, the Dyson’s suction wasn’t as strong as my very powerful Miele bagged vacuum, but after two weeks of vacuuming hardwood floors and carpets with the cordless, I didn’t feel the need to plug in the full-size vacuum.