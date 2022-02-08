Elon Musk suffers another humiliating defeat at the hands of his teenage rival

Jack Sweeney obtained a legal guarantee to continue with the reattraction of Elon Musk’s jet

The 19-year-old boy who tracks using bots billionaire’s private jet Elon Musk Got a legal backing to maintain that activity and even expand it. The United States Federal Aviation Association approved an application that the same young man presented to the agency.

jack sweeney stated that he filed the request on the basis of the Information Law of the North American country and celebrated on Twitter. “My FAA FOIA request was approved,” she wrote, adding: “I now have all the registration and airworthiness documents for all SpaceX jets”.

Sweeney celebrated the legal support for the presentation to continue the dissemination of the movements of Elon Musk’s jet.

Sweeney has maintained a Twitter account since 2020 called “Elon Musk’s Jet” (Elon Musk’s Jet), in which he publishes the movements of the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX. Using bots and public data of air traffic platforms, marks landings and takeoffs of the private plane.

The figure of Sweeney gained notoriety days ago when the site Protocol published that Musk, the richest man in the world according to Forbes, had been persuaded to cancel that account in exchange for $5,000. The young man asked him instead for $50,000 for his training or to purchase a Tesla model 3. He later offered an internship at one of his companies, but the tycoon blocked him.

In recent days, when he celebrated the legal endorsement, Sweeney published a link to airworthiness documentation and registration of three separate aircraft. Previously, the boy had already dedicated himself to defending the reasons that support his position through Twitter.

The basics of Jack Sweeney, the young man who tracks down Musk.

“This account has all the right to publish the whereabouts of the plane, ADS-B data is public, all aircraft in the world must have a transponder, even AF1 (U.S. Air Force VIP Aircraft Tracking)″, stated the young man. “Twitter’s policy states that data found on other sites can also be shared here,” he added.

This is not the only billionaire he follows. It also does the same with the private planes of different figures such as Jeff Bezos or Bill Gates, who are also among the wealthiest in the world. However, he clarified that his intention is not to ask for money.

offer rejected

In the midst of some fame, Sweeney has received different proposals due to the admiration and surprise that the technology he developed to automatically follow Elon Musk’s private jet has aroused. For instance, she recently turned down a job offer.

Now, it was learned that he rejected a proposal to cancel “Elon Musk’s Jet” activity in exchange of a three-year subscription to a Tesla Model 3, the same vehicle he had asked the billionaire for.

Scott Painter, CEO of car rental company Autonomy, brought the proposal to him via Twitter. “If what you ‘really’ want is a Tesla Model 3: I have one you can drive! Do you want to make an exchange? The offer is as follows. Close the ElonJet account and in return Drive Autonomy will give you a Model 3 subscription,” Painter wrote.

“I already told you that I’m not interested in a subscription” replied the young man and added: “Also, there are numerous facts to suggest that this is done in conjunction with Elon”.

The businessman continued with a chicana. He asked if his refusal was due to the fact that the vehicle could be tracked by a social media account.. “Good [broma]. No, I just don’t want a subscriptionSweeney said.

The businessman said that he still has “one more offer” to make, although he has not revealed it yet.