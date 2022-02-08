Erasmo Provenza’s accident by drunk driver

Getty Images Accident endangered the life of Erasmo Provenza

This Sunday the former driver of EXATLON United States, Erasmo Provenza, denounced on his social networks that he had suffered a car accident that put his life and that of his family at risk, due to the alleged recklessness and reckless driving of a woman who was driving another vehicle, in presumed state of intoxication.

And although fortunately the former host of the Telemundo reality show and his family are well, the accident was so strong that the car of the woman who hit them overturned.

This was shown by Erasmo himself on his Instagram account, where he revealed details of the accident, which in addition to causing him a great scare, caused him a lot of discomfort, due to the risk in which he was with his loved ones.

“So I remain. After she hit us and ran away she turned around. She put the lives of others at risk. Justice will take its course”, was the comment with which the Venezuelan accompanied the disturbing image, in which the jeep-type vehicle can be seen overturned on one of the sidewalks.

The former television host severely criticized the behavior of the driver who caused the accident, and mentioned that he hopes to take the event to the last consequences, since it cannot be tolerated as something that happened and that’s it.

“HIT AND RUN + DUI = (?)… There are people who do not understand the seriousness of the matter and by not understanding it they only show their incapacity at all levels. I won’t say anything more about the case. We are in conversations with our lawyer to take the measures that we need to take. Hugs to all who sympathized. 💥”, Provenza added on her social network.

The entertainer, who has taken a break from his career in the media, also managed to identify the alleged aggressor, whom he said responds to the name of Rosmy Pinto, a Miami bartender.

“Many ask me how I got her Instagram account, she had it stuck in the truck that is not even in her name. The police are already taking charge of the matter and I have all the data on this woman. My lawyers will take care of everything from this moment on with the evidence that supports the situation, “added Erasmo on his Instagram. “I know that she was taken into custody and an officer confirmed to me that she was under the influence of alcohol. The problem is that drunk drivers are generally the ones who make life miserable for others. Take note. End of subject”.