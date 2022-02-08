Erika Buenfil responds to ‘La Bebeshita’ after declaring that the actress’s son flirts with her on social networks

Erika Buenfil with son / Courtesy

Erika Buenfil sent a cordial but forceful message to the influencer Daniela Alexis Barceló Trillo, better known as La Bebeshita, after she assured that Nicolás, son of the actress, had flirted with her on social networks.

La Bebeshita revealed to the program come the joy that Buenfil’s only son has sent her messages asking for a date, but she has been prudent and has not agreed to go out with him precisely because of the respect she has for the artist.

“Nico, I mean, I love his mom, but she doesn’t know about this issue, that her son is flirty, but I already told her that he’s very young, that when he turns 18 let’s talk. He began to write to me, he told me that he was like my fan, and like that, I mean, flirty… I do talk with him, I do chatter, but he said ‘we have to go out, we have to see each other’, and I… ‘when you turn 18, ask your mother to see what she thinks of that situation,’” said the television host.

Then, La Bebeshita spoke about the possibility of having a romantic relationship with Nicolás Buenfil. “I’ve never seen him because I say ‘he’s very small, what is my mother-in-law going to say? He is very handsome, he is very tall, he is very tall, it would take him 10 years, no more like 13 years”.

Given these statements, Erika Buenfil decided to offer her position regarding the possible romance between her son and La Bebeshita during the interview she gave to the TV Azteca morning show.

“I don’t have much to comment on, teenage things, I really don’t know, because she’s very pretty, a little kiss to Bebeshita, thanks for giving, now she really notices it, I’m coming on a trip, and well no, I don’t know what Nicolás put, the truth, sure that ‘how beautiful, how beautiful’, because the truth is very beautiful, and a kiss, a greeting, “said the 58-year-old artist at first.

However, before concluding the interview, Erika Buenfil sent the following message to the former participant of the “Falling in Love” program.

“I am not the mother-in-law of anyone yet, heart, he likes many, but he still does not have a girlfriend, first of all God when he has a girlfriend because he will already be old enough for all that, he will already be old enough for that, a little kiss, bye, bye”, he concluded.

