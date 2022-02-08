Ethics Groups Want Investigation Into Free Help Ex-Governor Cuomo Received – NBC New York (47)

Good governance groups say the New York Ethics Commission should investigate whether former Governor Andrew Cuomo broke the law by accepting gratuitous help from a group of former advisers who worked to defend him from sexual harassment allegations.

New York ethics law prohibits public officials from accepting gifts or services worth more than $15 from lobbyists and companies doing business with the state.

Violators can face fines of up to $25,000 or the possibility of criminal charges.

When Cuomo’s first accusers came forward, he turned to a team of outside advisers, former members of his administration, who provided the Democrat with strategic advice and public relations help.

Several of those former assistants worked for companies that lobby the state or have had state contracts.

New York’s gift ban does not apply to family or friends, and Cuomo’s attorney, Jim McGuire, said simply seeking the advice of longtime allies in a crisis breaks no law.

“Every elected official, every politician, every person has a kitchen cabinet to rely on,” McGuire said. “It’s called having friends.”

The executive director of the New York Public Interest Research Group, Blair Horner, said ethics officials should investigate.

“If the governor receives free professional advice in this capacity and is an elected official, that should be prohibited by law,” Horner said. “They are providing free professional advice to the governor and would normally charge.”

A spokesman for the New York Joint Commission on Public Ethics, which enforces the state rule, declined to comment.

Cuomo resigned in August several days after the state attorney general issued a report concluding that he had allegedly sexually harassed 11 women.

Investigators preparing that report interviewed several former Cuomo aides who had played a role in defending the governor and were not paid for their help.

They included three former Cuomo advisers, Rich Bamberger, Josh Vlasto and Maggie Moran, who, at the time, worked for the public relations firm Kivvitt, which has received $26 million from state contracts and regularly lobbies the governor’s office and lawmakers. .

His services included things like helping Cuomo’s team develop a media strategy, interacting with reporters and releasing documents to potentially undermine the governor’s first public accuser, Lindsay Boylan.

Vlasto and Moran told investigators that as the scandal grew, Cuomo offered to pay them. Vlasto said that he refused. Moran said Kivvitt refused because the firm doesn’t work “on the opposite side of the victims.”

“The governor tried to bargain with me and pay Kivvit $100,000 a month,” Moran testified. “He wanted Josh full time. I said no. I told him we would be volunteers. I did not mean that”.

Moran also described the difficulty of saying no to a governor famous for demanding long hours from his staff and holding a grudge against people he deemed disloyal.

“The people in the Cuomo family, like they feel an obligation to serve you, when I don’t think they have to,” said Moran, who ran Cuomo’s campaign in 2018.

“It’s hard to say no. Worried you’re tarnishing a decades-long relationship? Sure. Are you worried that he will survive it all and be frustrated with those who helped him and those who didn’t? Sure”.

“If you’re going to tell him no,” Moran said, “you have to look him straight in the eye. You have to not tremble in your voice. If you give him any opportunity where he can find a way to charm you, move you, cajole you, or persuade you, he will,” Moran said.

Kivitt spokesman Tom Meara said “it is well documented that the company refused to work on these issues and that former employees were not acting on behalf of the company.”

Bamberger and Vlasto declined to comment when contacted by Associated Press. Moran did not respond to messages left by phone and email. They have all left Kivvit since then.

Other former aides who helped Cuomo respond to the allegations include Facebook communications manager Dani Lever, who told attorney general investigators that she had helped Cuomo on her “personal time.”

Lever and Facebook, which is lobbying New York officials, did not respond to requests for comment.

Ethics experts said it doesn’t matter if employees acted independently of their companies on their own time. They are still subject to the gift ban.

“As a lobbyist, it’s obviously prohibited to provide your professional services without charge, in fact it’s a misdemeanor, it’s a crime,” said David Grandeau, a former New York chief ethics regulator. “The laws are very clear. The problem is with the people who enforce and interpret those laws.”

New York’s ethics commission has issued $136,000 in fines for violations of the gift ban since 2017. Nearly all of the penalties involved companies that donated to a nonprofit company formed to further the political agenda of the former New York City mayor. New York, Bill De Blasio, Cuomo’s longtime foe.

Reinvent Albany CEO John Kaehny doesn’t expect any action from the ethics body, which numerous Democratic lawmakers and critics hope to review.

“Right now, JCOPE itself is so mired in controversy and its own struggles and likely to be replaced that we’re not holding our breath,” Kaehny said. “They broke the law and probably nothing will happen.”