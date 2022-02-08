everything you need to know to pay with it

Still don’t pay with your mobile? This is everything you need to know about mobile payments.

Billions of people around the world already use their mobiles to make payments day to day. There is no doubt that mobile payments have managed to penetrate deeply into society, mainly due to the ease of use and the convenience of making a purchase with the simple gesture of bringing the mobile closer to a point of sale terminal. POS–, or easily send money to families, friends or businesses.

However, there are still those who are reluctant to use this type of technology, either due to ignorance or because until now they had not stopped to think about the advantages of this type of system. Therefore, in this guide we want to review point by point everything you need to know about mobile payments: from its operation, to compatible mobiles and banks.

Mobile payments: how they work

You have convinced me, how can I pay with my mobile?

Although there are several different types and technologies of mobile payments, today mobile payment by proximity is the most common and used by both users and businesses. In order to do so, you need a smartphone compatible with a specific technology, either NFC or MST, which will be used to carry out the transaction by bringing the device close to the payment terminal.

Roughly, the operation of this technology is very similar to that of credit and debit cards contactless, and in fact in most establishments where this type of card is accepted, it will also be possible to make payments with the mobile. To be able to make a payment with your mobile in a store or establishment where they support this type of transaction, it will be enough to approach the mobile with the NFC activated –in some cases it won’t even be necessary to open the corresponding payment app– to the terminal, and after a few seconds the process will be finished.

They’re safe?

The ease of use and the rapid implementation of this system by smartphone manufacturers has also generated not so positive consequences. For example, today there are those who think that this type of payment is not entirely safe. But is it really so?

In our complete guide to Google Pay, Google’s official payment platform and native to Android, we have already explained how this type of payment service “hide” the user’s real banking informationand instead use virtual card or account numbers, so that sensitive data is never shared with the establishment where the purchase is made.

This, of course, is not unique to Google Pay. In the case of Samsung Pay, card data is stored and encrypted so that all information remains safeand in addition to sharing a virtual card number that replaces the real one, payments must be confirmed through some kind of biometric security system.

Ultimately, we could say that mobile payments are just as secure as payments by credit or debit card, or even more since bank details generally remain secret throughout the transaction process, and also in case of loss or theft of the smartphone, it would be possible to deactivate the payment methods through another device.

Does it involve some type of commission? How much is the minimum that can be paid with the mobile?

As I said, paying with a mobile phone is equivalent in almost all aspects to paying with a card. Therefore No, neither your bank nor the establishment where you decide to make the purchase will charge you any type of commission.

As to whether there is a minimum payment figure, I’m afraid it will depend on the establishment itself. Although there is currently no type of regulation regarding whether or not stores and premises can impose a minimum, which causes some establishments to only allow payment by card -and therefore, also by mobile- – those purchases over 10 euros. Be that as it may, in places where this is the case, the customer should be notified before making the purchase through a visible advertisement when accessing the place of purchase.

What merchants are compatible with mobile payments?

There is not a complete list with all the establishments that accept payments via mobile. Given that to carry out this type of transaction a payment terminal compatible with contactless technology is required, to find out if a store, restaurant, cafeteria or any type of establishment in question accepts mobile payments, you only have to search for one of the symbols that appear in the image above these lines.

We have already seen how mobile payments work, and why they are one of the fastest and most convenient ways to make payments. Now, what is the use of all this if your mobile or your bank does not offer support for this technology? In the case of devices it is simple: if you have a mobile with NFC, then you can make payments with it. If not, I’m afraid that the only thing left for you is to change your mobile, or to resort to one of the solutions that some banks offer to their clients –I’ll talk about this later–.

If your mobile has NFC, it is compatible with mobile payments.

Another detail to take into account is that some manufacturers, mainly those based in China, incorporate limited NFC chips into their mobile phones, which can only be used to make payments through a specific service – usually that of the manufacturer itself. Although this is an increasingly less common practice, you must take it into account and make sure your device has a fully unlocked NFC chip.

Configure your mobile to pay

Taking all this into account, all that remains is to configure the mobile to be able to make payments. The first step will logically be to activate NFC connectivity. This can be done directly by pulling down the quick settings panel and looking for the NFC button, or through the phone’s connectivity settings.

The second will be to configure the desired payment method. To do this, the steps to follow are the following:

Open the System settingsand enter the “Applications” section. Click on the menu “Default Applications”. Look for the option “Tap and Pay”and inside choose the default payment app you want to use, be it Google Pay, Samsung Pay or something else. You can also decide whether this app will always be used, except if another payments app is in the foreground.

But there is a problem, and that is not only the mobile is an essential factor when making mobile payments. Your mobile may include NFC, but your bank may be incompatible with any of the mobile payment systems that currently exist. Day by day, In Spain, these are the options that exist, and the banks compatible with each of them:

GooglePay

The Google payment platform known until 2018 as Android Pay little by little it is gaining more and more importance, becoming one of the most used systems. Although its deployment in Spain is not being as fast as might be expected, today it is already compatible with a good number of banks and entities:

BBVA

edenred

American Express Spain

open bank

Prepaid Financial Services

N26

Sodexo

Revolut

Bankia

Mediolanum Bank

March Banking

rebellion

Pichincha Bank

pibank

Boon

Bunq

Cajasur

Kutxabank

freebank

Unibox

Bank

Ibercaja

Cecabank

Ontinyent

Country Box

evolution bank

Monese

BNC10 – Prepaid Financial Services LTD

Box of Engineers

Carrefour Pass

Orange Bank

ENG

Paysafe Financial Services Limited

To use Google Pay, you only need download the app and associate a payment method such as a credit or debit card, or a PayPal account. In this way, it will be possible to make payments both with the smartphone and with a Wear OS smartwatch associated with the main device.

Furthermore, since the payment data will be associated with the Google accountit will also be possible to make payments in applications and platforms where there is support for Google Pay.

SamsungPay

SamsungPay It was one of the first payment platforms to be implemented in our country, and that has served to take advantage of other competing services. Currently, it is possible to associate the cards of all these banking entities:

Bank

Advanzia Bank

Bankia

Bankinter

bankintercard

BBVA

CaixaBank

Country Box

Cajasur

Caixa Ontinyent

Carrefour

Cecabank

Cetelem

Deutsche Bank

The English Court

edenred

IberCaja

ImaginBank

Kutxabank

Liber Bank

Mediolanum Bank

open bank

Orange Bank

Sabadell

Santander

Unibox

upgourmet

WiZink

In the case of Samsung Pay, as you probably imagine, It is only possible to make payments using this app if you have a compatible Samsung mobile or smart watch. Although in the past there were rumors pointing to the arrival of an app called Samsung Pay Mini, which would allow the Samsung platform to be used on any Android, in the end the idea remained exclusive to a limited number of Asian countries.

As with Google Pay, the process for adding payment methods is simple: just enter the card data in the app, either manually or with a photo through the cameraand it will be possible to start making payments.

Bank-specific payment services

In case your bank does not offer support for any of the two platforms mentioned above, it is probably due to its intention to promote its own payment platform. In Spain, some of the major banks offer users the ability to make mobile payments using their own app:

As you see, Paying with your mobile is easy, simple and, above all, safe. If you have a mobile with NFC, and your bank also has support for any of the applications and payment systems that we have mentioned, you have no excuse not to start enjoying this function today.

