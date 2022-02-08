Families Sue Building Owners Over Bronx Fire That Killed 17 – NBC New York

What you should know Several families whose loved ones were killed or injured while trying to escape a smoke-filled Bronx apartment building sued the owners Tuesday, alleging security violations that led to the wrongful deaths of 17 people, including eight children.

The five lawsuits were brought on behalf of the families by Benjamin Crump, a Florida-based civil rights attorney, and the New York law firm of Weitz & Luxenberg.

A malfunctioning electric heater started the fire on the morning of January 9. Some residents have complained about living conditions that led to the need for space heaters in some apartments.

“We have many of the families who paid for such a tragic loss in the apartment fire,” Crump said during a news conference outside the building, saying the city’s safety rule violations “caused unspeakable loss of life and injury.” to these families, mainly from Africa.”

A malfunctioning electric heater started the fire on the morning of Jan. 9, fire officials said.

Although the fire damaged only a small portion of the building, it produced caustic smoke that quickly engulfed the complex. Choking smoke rose up a stairwell of the 19-story building, killing people trying to flee.

“These families who lost so much seem to be marginalized not just before the tragic fire broke out, but even after,” said Crump, who drew attention as a spokesman for the family of George Floyd.

The lawsuits, filed in Bronx Superior Court, name Bronx Park Phase III Preservation, Bronx Phase III Housing Co. and three investment groups as defendants.

The lawsuits do not specify monetary damages, nor do they mention specific security violations.

But another attorney for the families, Larry Goldhirsch, said those details will be identified in the coming weeks, including malfunctioning doors and windows that won’t open.

A spokesman for the building’s owners denied they were responsible.

The smoke from the Bronx fire would have spread quickly, possibly because the door was not closed

“The complaints filed today allege that last month’s tragic fire was caused by the negligence of the building owners and their agents,” spokesman James Yolles said. “We believe the facts will prove that allegation to be false.”

Several relatives of the fire victims spoke at the news conference to express their frustration with the uncertainties created by the fire as they search for new places to live. Some stay in hotel rooms.

“What happened on January 9 was very devastating and tragic, and very unexpected, and could have been prevented. I lost my sister in the fire. She was trying to get down to save my family,” said Fatima Janneh, whose 27-year-old sister Sera was among the dead.

“We need justice for the families who lost people, as well as for the other tenants in the building. We are all victims of what happened here,” said Janneh.

The plaintiffs include the mother of a 2-year-old boy who died and parents who lost their 12-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter. They also include a 20-year-old mother whose 3-month-old son was hospitalized.

The aid includes assistance for flights to bury victims in their home countries, as needed.

Many residents were immigrants from Gambia. Their shared origins, with some of them hailing from the same town, fostered a close-knit community.

While Tuesday’s lawsuit, among several already filed on behalf of the victims and their families, did not allege civil rights violations, some families say they have felt forgotten and marginalized.

“We may be Africans and immigrants, but we are working class people and we are not expendable. We are not disposable. You can’t throw us out just because, you know, we have a certain socioeconomic status,” said Fatiah Touray, who moved out of the building after spending 23 years there.

Some residents have complained about living conditions that led to the need for space heaters in some apartments.

Some residents agreed to move to another development near the damaged building, Twin Parks North West, Yolles said.

“We continue to work day and night with our property management, social service and relocation assistance teams to support and assist the residents of Twin Parks North West in the aftermath of last month’s tragic fire, including providing them with multiple high-quality options. for relocation to the Bronx. said Yolles, managing director of public affairs firm Risa Heller Communications.

In their haste to escape, the occupants of the apartment where the fire started left the front door open behind them.

The spring loaded hinges that were supposed to close the door automatically did not work. A second door left open in a stairwell on the 15th floor acted as a chimney, drawing smoke upwards.

Fire investigators said both doors should have closed automatically to help contain spreading smoke, but the doors remained fully open. It was unclear if the doors failed mechanically or were manually disabled.