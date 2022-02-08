Fast food chains lose speed on the New York Stock Exchange

The shares of the main fast food chains listed on the New York Stock Exchange recent inflation, economic slowdown and new infections by omicron this year, in addition to facing the costs of home delivery which represented the closure of businesses during 2020.

The biggest loss this year on the stock market is recorded by Domino’s Pizza, Trading at a share price of $443.79, this is a drop of 21.36 percent. After having benefited from the economic reopening and from its good home delivery service, which was already established before the pandemic, it is now suffering the damage of high inflation.

In contrast, during 2021 its titles rose 47.17 percent.

The second most lagging company is Starbucks. Shares of the coffee chain are priced at $95.94 on Wall Street and are down 17.98 percent in 2022. In fact, the issuer presented its results for the fourth quarter of 2021, and despite the profits, the increases in input prices weighed on its result.

Outside of the United States, Starbucks saw weaker demand. In China, its second-largest market, sales fell 14% in the quarter as the Asian country re-imposed travel restrictions on some cities as it faced another wave of coronavirus cases.

The fall of starbucks completely erase your earnings in 2021, since it was only 9.34% on the New York Stock Exchange.

Ready-made chicken wing franchise Wingstop is down 12.99% this year in its stock price, which is selling at $150.36. This loss contrasts with the gains of 30.37% obtained last year.

The McDonald’s hamburger chain has fallen 2.77% so far in 2022, trading its shares at $260.64. The issuer ended last year with a rise of 24.93 percent.

In fact, McDonald’s ended 2021 with revenue of 23 thousand 222 million dollars, 21% above the 19 thousand 207.8 million in which it closed 2020.

Alberto Carrillo, an analyst at Signum Research, explained that “the issue of the pandemic had an impact on them due to lower customer traffic, due to the social confinement that they implemented in several countries. However, the disruptions in the economy and the effects of the supply chain caused inflation, negatively impacting the margins of these companies”.