FC Barcelona: Adama Traoré revealed that the Spanish footballer stood out since he was a child | “I had to stop him with push-ups” | Santander League | FOOTBALL-INTERNATIONAL

“Adama is a very mature player”, were the words of Xavi Hernandez towards the player after the victory against Atletico Madrid. As we well know, the one from L’Hospitalet was one of the most outstanding footballers of the FC Barcelona at the crossroads against the colchoneros, exhibiting his conditions and qualities that Jordi Condom saw a long time ago, the coach who discovered him and signed him for Benjamín B, in the 2004-05 academic year.

“We were looking for players for next season and one day we saw a Hospitalet match and that boy from the La Florida neighborhood caught our attention. We saw how he was next to the rival goalkeeper, he took a long shot and he ran and recovered the ball without it touching the ground. We were following him. He impacted us and we incorporated him ”, revealed Condom, who directed him for two seasons in the lower categories of the Catalan cast, in soccer 7.

Likewise, the current sports director of Waasland-Beveren remembers that when he was 8 or 9 years old he showed all the qualities that characterize him today. “He had speed and power and stood out for how he dribbled the opponent, but not in one-on-one but in his ability to make a long self-pass and leave the opponent behind. Even then he was unstoppable. It was impossible to hunt him down.” assured.

In the match against Atlético de Madrid, Adama, in the 61 minutes he played, made 5 of Barça’s 13 dribbles and 2 of the 10 crosses in the game, along with an assist. The attacker was a torment for Mario Hermoso, whom he overcame with his speed again and again.

But, Adama also stands out for his physical power. At 1.78 meters tall and weighing 86 kilos, he is one of the most muscular players in LaLiga Santander. He was always careful with his physical condition. “When I trained him, in Benjamins, sometimes I had to stop him from doing push-ups”recalled Condom, who when he was training in Belgium, wanted to sign him for his team, without success.

ready to shine

The 26-year-old striker was one of the most outstanding players in the match against Diego Simeone’s team. He started on the right wing, that of Ousmane Dembélé. His former coach considers that he has the conditions to settle in the lineup.

“He is a player who requires space and meters to play, and in Xavi’s Barça, which is a dominating block, he can have them. He is lane and winger. He already showed in his redebut what he is capable of doing. And he is a very hardworking, persevering, involved and very calm boy ”, asserted his discoverer, who also considers that he can understand perfectly with Dani Alves.

The footballer, for now, is happy to have returned to what was his home. “I’m very happy, although I think you can always do better. That’s my mindset. The best thing is that the fans have enjoyed it and the important thing is to restore the illusion to the people, they must know that we will always come out to win”, He commented after the game against Atlético.

