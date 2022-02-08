Figure skater Zhu Yi faces criticism after fall at Beijing 2022

This is the protocol for serving cocktails prepared in Beijing 0:40

(CNN) — American-born Chinese figure skater Zhu Yi broke down in tears after participating in the team free skating competition at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Monday.



Zhu, 19, came under heavy criticism on Chinese social media after a fall in the short program early in the competition, and in Monday’s test, she fell twice as she placed fifth in her routine with 91 .41 points.

Amid the insults she received after the short program, social media users questioned why Zhu was chosen to represent China at the Winter Olympics instead of a Chinese-born athlete.

“I’m relieved because [hay] a lot of pressure and people expect a lot,” Zhu told reporters after the free skating event. “But right now, I’m going to go ahead and focus on my individual events.”

He added: “Honestly, I have trained very hard and I think the main thing is to face it mentally. I try not to get distracted by outside influence.”

Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee came in first place in the free skate, winning gold for her team.

Following the short program of Sunday’s team event, Zhu, who is competing in her first Olympic Games, said she was “upset and a little embarrassed” by her performance, adding: “I guess I felt a lot of pressure, because I know everything The world in China was quite surprised with the selection for the women’s singles and I just wanted to show them what I was capable of.”

Chinese athletes have come under intense public scrutiny during these Games, with a medal tally hailed as a symbol of national strength by the Chinese government.

In particular, much of the attention has fallen on the American-born athletes representing China at Beijing 2022.

In contrast to the treatment Zhu has received on social media, freestyle skier Eileen Gu, who was also born in California and is a year younger than Zhu, has captivated Chinese audiences with her fluent Mandarin and familiarity with the Chinese culture.

In the process, Gu has become the unofficial face of Beijing 2022 and is widely considered to win at least one gold medal for China.

Born in Los Angeles to a family of Chinese immigrants, Zhu decided to compete for China in 2018 and renounced her US citizenship, as well as changing her name from Beverly Zhu to Zhu Yi.

But he has also faced criticism in China for not being able to speak Chinese fluently.

China, which has won two gold and two silver medals so far at the Olympics, finished fifth in the figure skating team event.

Zhu Yi will now prepare to compete in the individual event, which begins on February 15.