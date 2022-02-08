First sex change using robotic surgery in Europe

For the first time in Europe, the Bellvitge hospital has performed gender reassignment surgery using a surgical robot. The operation, a peritoneal flap vaginoplasty, was performed on a 30-year-old patient.

It consists of using a flap of the anterior parietal peritoneum to form a tube within the abdominal cavity, thus creating the neovagina channel. Penile inversion vaginoplasty is the most widely used feminizing surgery, and the use of robotic arms and controls allows for more precise instrumentation, better access to hard-to-reach areas of the pelvic cavity, and higher-quality vision .

Begoña Etcheverry, a doctor from the Bellvitge Urology Service, has spent two months at the Langone Hospital in New York with the driving force and leader in the use of this robotic technique, with more than 600 interventions performed. “The four years of experience in this technique in the United States have shown that it is a very safe and advantageous procedure for patients,” she assured. She added that the multidisciplinary team and expert in robotic surgery at Bellvitge is ideal to start a program of this type of surgery.

According to the hospital, the advantages of robotic intervention for patients are a reduced risk of vaginal prolapse (drooping) and possible injury to the rectum during surgery, as well as a reduction in the duration of the procedure. “In the future, it is expected that it will also shorten hospital stays and improve the functional results of patients,” indicates the center.

Members of the Transgender Surgery Functional Unit Bellvitge Hospital

The Urology service has led the incorporation of the new technique to transgender surgery and is one of the most outstanding groups in Spain in number and results of urological robotic interventions. Bellvitge has two operating theaters equipped with the Da Vinci robotic system with which it performs some 500 surgeries a year. The first robotic operating room was launched in 2009 (renovated in 2016 with a new, state-of-the-art robot) and the second in 2019.

The hospital’s Transgender Surgery functional unit, with recognized experience in the field of complex genital surgery, was created in 2019. Since then, Bellvitge is one of the three reference centers in Catalonia for surgical care for trans people and has performed a total of 39 transgender surgeries. Genital reassignment offers trans people the possibility of reaffirming their felt identity.