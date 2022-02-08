Flood advisories and warnings remain in effect for several municipalities in Puerto Rico

The National Weather Service (SNM) in San Juan estimated at up to 12 inches of rain the amount recorded in some areas of Puerto Rico during the last 24 hours, generated by the interaction of a trough and the proximity of the remnants of a cold front in the region.

The meteorologist Emmanuel Rodriguez explained to The new day that, as of 8:00 am yesterday, Saturday, all the municipalities in the east and north of the island saw between 1 and 3 inches of rain, with higher amounts in the metropolitan area.

“The maximum occurred between the area of ​​San Juan and Vega Baja, that we saw accumulations of 7 to 10 inches, with up to 12 inches that the doppler radar is seeing in Dorado, confirmed with some above ground stations. So it was a pretty significant rain event that we were experiencing,” the expert confirmed.

A record of 3.82 inches was also recorded at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, which is one of the official SNM stations in San Juan. The previous record was 0.80 inches, set in 1998, for a day like yesterday, February 5.

Conditions could be less volatile during the day as the trough that affected the region begins to move toward the US Virgin Islands. However, this does not mean that there is no more danger of flooding, Rodríguez pointed out.

“I want to clarify that, although today’s rain is less intense than yesterday, the soil is already saturated, the rivers are swollen and we already have floods in some sectors. So it doesn’t take large amounts of rain for floods to happen again, be they urban or flash floods, or swells and rises in rivers.” the expert highlighted.

These are the municipalities under flood warning:

At the moment, a flood warning remains in effect for Maunabo, Patillas and Yabucoa until 5:15 am on Monday. While for Dorado, Toa Alta, Toa Baja, Vega Alta and Vega Baja it ends at 12:00 midnight.

On the other hand, these bodies of water have flowed at high levels during the day: Fajardo River, in Fajardo; Grande creek in Trujillo Alto; Guayanes river in Yabucoa; Cayaguas River in San Lorenzo; Rio Grande de Patillas; La Plata river in Toa Alta, Toa Baja and Dorado; Bayamón River in Bayamón; Caguitas river in Caguas; Margarita creek in Guaynabo; Guadiana river in Naranjito; Blanco River in Naguabo and Grande de Loíza River in San Lorenzo.

Heavy rains over the weekend prompted dozens of flood watches and warnings for different parts of the island. Some of the affected municipalities were: Aguas Buenas, Bayamón, Cataño, Carolina, Guaynabo, San Juan, Trujillo Alto, Aguada, Añasco, Mayagüez, Rincón, Naguabo, Cidra, Río Grande, Arroyo, Caguas, Gurabo and San Lorenzo.

This morning a warning was in effect until 8:15 am for Naguabo, because the Blanco River was out of its course.

The commissioner of the Bureau of Emergency Management and Disaster Administration (Nmead), kid leash, today reiterated his call for citizens to avoid leaving their homes if not necessary. Currently, there are 14 refugees in Toa Baja and two in Cataño as a result of the rains.

Some of the affected municipalities were Naguabo, Caguas, Cidra, San Lorenzo, Dorado, Guaynabo, Cataño and Río Grande.

dangerous the sea

Rodríguez stressed that, between tonight and tomorrow morning, Monday, weather conditions could begin to return to “a more typical pattern for the season,” which means occasional downpours, but much less intense than those reported. in the past days.

On the other hand, he indicated that the maritime conditions continue to be dangerous for swimmers, with a high risk of sea currents for all the beaches of the north coast, from Rincón to Naguabo, as well as Vieques and Culebra.

“We have 6- to 10-foot swells affecting almost all waters, except the Caribbean and southwestern coastal waters in Cabo Rojo, all other waters are under warning for small boat operators, due to a north swell that continues to affect the coast,” he explained.

A strong surf warning is also in effect for the entire north coast of Puerto Rico and the island municipality of Culebra. It is anticipated to remain in effect until Monday morning.