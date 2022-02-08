Follow 13 tips to protect money handled online RMMN | ECONOMY

shopping for Internetthe payment of debts online or the general use of money It could be dangerous if the necessary precautions are not taken or the adequate information is not available.

LOOK HERE: Mobile internet speed: where is Peru in South America?

Also, despite the fact that in recent times more and more people are entering the world of cryptocurrencies, there are still many who do not dare to take their first steps in the crypto ecosystem, considering it insecure.

In that sense, with the aim of facilitating the benefits of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and stablecoins To investors and users of these instruments, as well as to people who are not yet familiar with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, Buenbit provides 13 recommendations to protect your digital identity and money on the Internet, with the aim of being able to take advantage of all the benefits it provides. the universe blockchain:

LOOK HERE: Telephone, internet, electricity and water companies must compensate users for excessive charges, according to the bill

Always connect to closed secure networks, from home or office WiFi. Do not use public networks to carry out activities that require the consignment of passwords, such as access to home banking. Before operating on public Wi-Fi networks, it is preferable to use cell phone data. strong passwords: Must have more than eight characters; incorporate numbers (preferably interspersed), capital letters and symbols; do not use proper names, recognizable words, personal or historical dates; neither reverse the order of names or significant words; do not repeat passwords; and, above all, keep them offline for maximum security. Never use the “Remember your password” option. Clear browsing data, including cache, regularly. Update antivirus and operating system frequently. Avoid installing unofficial apps or downloading files from untrusted sources. There are mechanisms from which a cybercriminal can hijack particular information up to the entire computer and prevent you from accessing it. One of the main malwares are the so-called “Trojans”, whose common gateway to our computers is usually the download of infected programs. Their danger lies in the fact that they do not raise any alerts and all our documents can be left in the hands of a hacker. Reduce as much as possible the interconnectivity of devicesFor example, do not link the tablet to the notebook if it is not essential. Enable two-step authentication (2FA) mechanisms in apps such as Buenbit, homebanking and payment platforms, remittances and online purchase and sale that, in addition to the password, can request an email message, SMS or some accessory data. be alert to phishing, which are techniques to deceive and encourage access to a false page that replicates the format and aesthetics of the medium they imitate, such as the institution that provides you with your credit card. Do not click on suspicious links. And be very careful because they are usually emails with urgent issues, prizes or current issues (as COVID-19 is today). Never enter the bank through the link of an email message or WhatsApp. Do not enter pages of the bank or any other platform that may involve money movements, write it in the browser and ideally register it with a bookmark as a favorite site. Always verify the sender of emails. If it’s someone you don’t know, for example, you can google it. We also recommend installing an anti-spam. For online purchases, avoid pages that do not have guarantees. Pay attention to the following: the description of the good or service object of the purchase or contract; the cash amount and the financed amount; the annual effective interest rate; the final amount to be paid (total financial cost); the quantity, periodicity and amount of the payments to be made; extra expenses, insurance, delivery or other additional expenses. Never publish personal information on social networks, especially in applications that request sensitive information. According to a report by Kaspersky Lab, out of 3.7 million social media scam attempts, 60% came from fake Facebook pages. Be very careful with the links present in emails (often they refer to these false social network pages), and, as with sites such as Buenbit or a homebanking, we always access them from the browser.

LOOK HERE: Register for free HERE in our newsletter MAIL TODAY and receive the news that interests you in your email

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Apple Pay in Peru: What is it, how does it work and what are the benefits of this new service?

Apple officially announced the arrival of its Apple Pay service in three Latin American countries: Argentina, Chile and Peru. For this reason, in this video we tell you all the details of this new service presented by the brand.