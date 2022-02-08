Former President Figueres wins the first round of elections in Costa Rica | International

The former president of Costa Rica (1994-1998) and current candidate, José María Figueres, this Sunday in San José. LUIS ACOSTA (AFP)

The former president of Costa Rica, José María Figueres, won this Sunday in the presidential elections in Costa Rica, adding 27.3% of the votes with 79% of the count. The former president, of the historic National Liberation Party (PLN), will fight in the second round, which will be held on April 3, with the former Minister of Finance Rodrigo Chaves, who has garnered 16.7% of the votes. The evangelical preacher Fabricio Alvarado, with 15.4%, and who already went to the second round four years ago, is the third most voted contender. The elections registered the highest abstention in 60 years, with more than 40%.

“We are one step away from beginning the transformation of Costa Rica. We won this first round by a robust margin and that also gives us a huge responsibility. Tomorrow we will continue the tireless work for the final victory on April 3”, said Figueres, who already governed the country in the 90s, upon learning of the results.

Chaves’ is a new party that has surprisingly escalated in recent weeks. If the results are confirmed, Figueres’ contender to govern Costa Rica between 2022 and 2026 would be an economist who served six months as Minister of Finance in the current government, after arriving in the country in 2019, when he resigned from a position at the World Bank after being sanctioned for sexual misconduct. Chaves appeared in fourth place in voting intention in the latest survey by the Center for Research and Political Studies (CIEP) of the University of Costa Rica (UCR), just a week before the elections this Sunday, in which they were also elected. the 57 seats in the Legislative Assembly. The 32% of the undecided that were in the last week have been able to favor the former minister, a man with a strong-arm speech who hosted his presidential aspiration in the debuting Social Democratic Party (PSD). “The youngest party in this campaign goes to the second round,” said the candidate when he saw himself second.

This Sunday, Costa Rica held an election day in the usual way, with a calm atmosphere and some colorful flags in the streets, despite the partisan offer as broad as it is unsatisfactory for the voters, reflected in the high rates of indecision shown by the polls. a few days before the presidential and legislative elections. Everyone took it for granted that there would be a second round, which would only have been prevented if any of the candidates had reached 40% of the votes.

At six in the afternoon the doors of the 2,100 voting centers set up in the country were closed. The uncertainty did not prevent festive caravans from starting in various urban centers of the country at the end of the day. Costa Ricans, whose support for democracy exceeds the continent’s averages, confirmed former President José María Figueres Olsen’s lead in the polls. The record number of 25 candidates for a list of only 3.5 million people has complicated the decision to choose the replacement for President Carlos Alvarado.

“Look, I was the only one in my family who had made up my mind two months ago, but today when I took the ballot with my hands I thought I couldn’t risk it and I changed as if on a hunch,” said Alberto Arroyo, a 46-year-old bank clerk. in La Garita de Alajuela, west of San José, while the voting line remained constant. Next to him, another man named Emilio Eduarte, a cargo transporter, assured that his is still easy: “I have always voted for the PLN and I will die voting for the PLN.”

The feeling among locals and strangers in the voting centers was that the PLN did have an advantage, but not enough to win in the first rounds. Despite the optimistic message that Figueres gave when voting at 7:20 in the morning, in which he took it for granted that he would win in the first round, few saw it as realistic for him to exceed 40%.

“We cannot afford to postpone important decisions,” the former president said. “Going to a second round would cost us more than 3,000 million colones (4.6 million dollars) in the organization and two more months of indecision and paralysis,” he deepened as he left his voting center in San Cristóbal Sur de Desamparados, before fulfilling the rite of visiting the tomb of his father, the caudillo, statesman and three-time ruler of 20th-century Costa Rica, José Figueres Ferrer.

Figueres’ desire, however, contrasted with that of his opponents, who less ambitious assured that they would gain access to the ballot. The atmosphere in the streets did not allow to predict the name of the Figueres contender for April 3. Even less so the composition of the new Legislative Assembly, with the expectation that fragmentation will continue and that the new president, whoever he may be, will govern with a parliamentary minority.

