Former TODAY collaborator at the emergency hospital, fears for his life | TWITTER

It was just at the beginning of the week when the former collaborator of the Program morning of Televisa TODAY, Alfredo Gudinni He left his Twitter followers very dismayed and scared with a delicate message.

And it is that the writer shared the message through his Twitter just when he began to feel bad, expressing that he was about to go to the emergency room to emergency hospitalizationclarifying that he is not infected, but that he does feel very bad.

Shared with us the great fear he has for his life, leaving a few words in case he loses it, this being the most alarming thing for users who follow his entertainment.

Some messages of support quickly began to arrive, while the hours passed they wondered how he was doing and he himself decided to keep them updated and tell us that he is done hospitalized and you’ll even have a intervention surgical.

Gudinni shared his malaise with his followers.



He wants things to go very well and took the opportunity to express the great love and respect he has for his audience.

More messages began to arrive, even from celebrities like Erika or, finally, Arlette Pacheco and other companions from the middle of the show.

We hope that this former collaborator of Hoy recovers, his fans do not stop enjoying his books and also the funny publications that he does to promote it.