From Italy they paralyzed Mexico due to the seriousness of Hirving Lozano’s injury

February 07, 2022 4:17 p.m.

The victory of the Mexican National Team over Panama by 1-0 with a goal by Raúl Jiménez had a negative balance with the injury of Chucky Lozano and from Italy they confirmed the worst news for the following commitments.

The work of the Mexican team once again left their main critics and a large portion of the fans dissatisfied, despite the fact that the Tepeji Wolf has managed to score his penalty kick after a foul on Diego Lainez.

However, the main concern focused on the physical condition of the Napoli star who returns to the southern Italian institution with an injury that will sideline him from football activity for a while.

As confirmed through a message on the official Napoli account on Twitter, the former Pachuca player suffered a dislocated shoulder and must remain off the field of play for approximately a month between rest and physiotherapy.

In this way, as in the participation for the Gold Cup in which he suffered a hard blow to the head that fainted him on the field of play against Trinidad and Tobago, the chucky He returns to Italy with a serious injury in tow.

Despite this, Mexico’s victory against Panama allowed the Aztec team to remain in third place with the same points as the United States, while Canada managed to take off as the sole leader with four more points.