From master to rival, Salomón Nazar’s games against Diego Vázquez in the National League

2022-02-08
Today begins the fourth date of the Closure-2022 and in what way… with an unmissable grip between the leader of the contest, the Victory of the doctor Solomon Nazar and the Motagua from Diego Vazquez.
SEE MORE: Table of positions of the National League of Honduras
The duel will begin at 3:00 in the afternoon on the field of Marcelo Tinoco from danlithis because the blues still cannot play in Tegucigalpa because the lawn National was in poor condition after the inauguration of the president Xiomara Castro. It will be broadcast by Tiger Sports.
The Motagua will not have ownership of the defender Carlos Melendezwho was injured in Saturday’s duel against Royal Spain; Victory arrives with casualties Kenny Boden, Oscar Suazo, Arnaldo Urbina Y Yaudel Laherathis because they are positive of Covid-19.
The Blues have seven games without losing against Victory. The Motagua from Diego Vazquez they have won the last four games and have not conceded goals.
It was the distant year 2002 when Diego Vazquez sat down for the first time in front of the then manager Solomon Nazar to negotiate his signing with the Cougars of the college.
At that time, the Argentine was an outstanding goalkeeper who had shone with Motagua between 1997 and 2000, in addition to marathon (Opening 2001), while Názar served as a prominent president of the Cougars.
Two decades have passed since these two characters met and now the relationship is not very good after an exchange of statements, but both are in the same position directing in National League.
Diego with more experience on the benches and the teacher Solomon Nazar as leader of the amazing Victory. This afternoon they will be face to face again in danli, The Paradiseand the ceibeños will defend the leadership of the Clausura tournament.
Diego has already accumulated 346 games under his belt in the first division since he debuted with Motagua on January 12, 2014, which is also accompanied by five championships.
Dr. Názar barely has 162 games as coach, since he started his career a little late, at the helm of Lobos UPN on July 29, 2007 and now with Victoria since the end of last year. It must be remembered that Názar, after his retirement from football as a player, ventured as a leader in the disappeared College Cougars next to the doctor Raul Leitzelar (QDDG) during the 1990s and part of the first decade of this millennium.
The Serie. In the last five years, this duel has been very attractive: two technicians who propose to be protagonists. Názar and Diego have met in 18 league games with an overwhelming advantage for the Argentine. Diego won 14, the doctor only 1 and tied three. Today, Victory pointer arrives with three games won and just one goal against.
SALOMON NAZAR PROFILE
Jose Solomon Nazar
Age: 68 years old
Team: Victory
Debut as coach: UPNFM (29-07-2017)
Trajectory: Lobos UPN: 2017-2021 and Victoria 2020 to the present.
Achievements: 1 Ascent tournament with Lobos de UPN in 2017.
DIEGO VAZQUEZ PROFILE
Diego Martin Vazquez
Age: 50 years
Team: Motagua
Debut as coach: Motagua (12-01-2004)
Trajectory: Motagua from November 2013 to the present.
Achievements: 5 National League titles and 1 Super Cup (2017).
Of 18 games in which they have met, the sensational coach of the tournament with Victoria, has barely won a duel against Diego
HISTORICAL SERIES MOTAGUA – VICTORIA
164 games: Motagua won 64, Victoria won 44 and tied 56.
Series in Danlí: 3 games: Victoria won 2 and Motagua won 1
Motagua has 7 games without losing to Victoria in the league
Motagua has won the last 4 duels against Victoria without allowing goals
DIEGO VS SALOMON SERIES
18 games: Diego won 14, Nazar won 1 and tied 3.
Diego Vazquez: 346 games, 5 titles.
Debut: January 12, 2014: Santa Rosa de Copán: Deportes Savio 0-1 Motagua.
Solomon Nazar: 162 games (147 with UPNFM and 15 with Victoria)
Debut: July 29, 2017: Tegucigalpa: Olimpia 1-0 UPNFM.