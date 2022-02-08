From master to rival, Salomón Nazar’s games against Diego Vázquez in the National League

2022-02-08

Today begins the fourth date of the Closure-2022 and in what way… with an unmissable grip between the leader of the contest, the Victory of the doctor Solomon Nazar and the Motagua from Diego Vazquez.

The duel will begin at 3:00 in the afternoon on the field of Marcelo Tinoco from danlithis because the blues still cannot play in Tegucigalpa because the lawn National was in poor condition after the inauguration of the president Xiomara Castro. It will be broadcast by Tiger Sports.

The Motagua will not have ownership of the defender Carlos Melendezwho was injured in Saturday’s duel against Royal Spain; Victory arrives with casualties Kenny Boden, Oscar Suazo, Arnaldo Urbina Y Yaudel Laherathis because they are positive of Covid-19.

The Blues have seven games without losing against Victory. The Motagua from Diego Vazquez they have won the last four games and have not conceded goals.

It was the distant year 2002 when Diego Vazquez sat down for the first time in front of the then manager Solomon Nazar to negotiate his signing with the Cougars of the college.