GALA gains 117% in February as P2E crypto games go mainstream

The “play-to-earn” (P2E) gaming sector of the cryptocurrency ecosystem has been one of the most resistant sectors to volatility and falling prices in the last two months, as gamers are taking advantage of the possibility of earning income while playing tokenized video games.

One of the projects that has seen its token price rise rapidly in the first week of February is Gala (GALA), a protocol focused on utilizing blockchain technology to give gamers control of the games they play and what they do. the items they acquire within the game.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that GALA price surged 117% after hitting a low of $0.177 on Feb. 2 to hit a daily high of $0.384 on Feb. 7.

GALA/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Three reasons for GALA’s rapid price recovery are the upcoming launch of several new and popular games on the protocol, a number of new partnerships that have helped expand the GALA ecosystem, and the growth of GALA’s user base, which continues to hit new all-time highs.

Release of new games

The $30 billion P2E gaming industry is growing rapidly, and protocols that want to keep pace and stay relevant need to release new games and maintain an active user base.

In this sense, GALA has been adding support to new projects in the ecosystem, such as the upcoming release of Spidertanks and Legends Reborn.

Aside from the gameplay, the new generation of games launching at Gala have taken advantage of some of the growing trends in the P2E space, such as land sales, which offer users a way to earn passive income, helping to increase the number of community members who invest in the protocol in the long term.

Associations with other protocols

A second factor that has added to GALA’s momentum has been the addition of new partnerships that are helping to expand the reach of its ecosystem.

For example, a collaboration with the 888innercircle Twitter community, which has a community of more than 205,000 members who love digital art and collectibles, was recently announced.

Gala has also recently established a working relationship with Betwixt, a mental health-focused gaming app that was selected to receive $1 million in funding from the Gala Games Conservation Fund to help embed self-care in the gaming community. .

Growing user base

As a result of the expansion of the Gala ecosystem and the addition of ways to earn through gameplay or other methods such as managing a Gala node, the community has seen a steady increase in the number of users over the years. of time, especially from the beginning of December 2021.

Total GALA users over time. Source: Dune Analytics

According to data from Dune Analytics, the total number of GALA users stood at 122,230 on February 7, a figure that has tripled since November 7, 2021, from 40,380 users.

Cointelegraph Markets Pro’s VORTECS™ data began spotting a bullish outlook for GALA on Jan. 27, prior to the recent price rally.

Cointelegraph’s exclusive VORTECS™ Score is an algorithmic comparison of historical and current market conditions derived from a combination of data points including market sentiment, trading volume, recent price movements, and trading activity. Twitter.

VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. GALA price. Fountain: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

As seen in the chart above, the VORTECS™ Score for GALA spiked into the green zone on January 27 and reached a high of 82, some 48 hours before the price gained 114% over the next seven days.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.