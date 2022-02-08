Goodbye Solari: In America they have three options as his replacement

Santiago Solari’s poor performance at Club América forced the directors to think of three options capable of replacing him for the rest of the 2022 Clausura Tournament.

February 07, 2022 6:30 p.m.

The Argentine strategist of Club América, Santiago Solari, is experiencing moments of tension in the Coapa team due to the poor results in the Clausura 2022 Tournament and the directors already have three options in mind as replacements.

After the 3-2 defeat against Atlético San Luis for the fourth day of the current edition of Liga MX, the critics of the former Real Madrid coach appeared and once again attacked his abilities at the helm of the azulcrema team.

That is why the board presented three options to Santiago Baños to choose Solari’s future replacement once the relationship ends by launching the end of the road in the link between both parties.

In the first place, the one who most convinces the board and the fans, but the most difficult to seduce, is Nicolás Larcamón, technical director of Puebla who achieved a revolution in the club and made them one of the most feared in Liga MX and more evolved.

On the other hand, the winner of the bronze medal with the Mexican National Team in Tokyo 2021, Jaime Lozano, is still looking for a seductive sports project that will allow him to make the leap he so desperately needs as a coach.

Finally, the former coach of Chivas de Guadalajara, Víctor Manuel Vucetich, completes the podium and could arrive in Coapa to take the reins of a club with Mexican tradition, although without the limitations that they presented in the Flock.