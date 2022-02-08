Google enables service that detects when a hacker uses your PC to mine cryptocurrencies

Key facts: The service is a preview, but it is estimated that new detection capabilities will be added.

Cryptojackers are a family of malware that could take center stage this year.

Cryptojackers, malware that seizes the computing power of a device to mine cryptocurrencies and profit at the expense of a third party, have called for action. Google understood this and that is why, through its cloud, it activated a threat detection service, which is responsible for scanning a computer and recognizing if there is one of these viruses affecting the terminals that run on Google Cloud.

The service is called Virtual Machine Threat Detection (VMTD) and is part of the Security Command Center from Google Cloud. With it, the tech giant intends to “help ensure solid protection” for users.

Google Cloud is a virtual section that is based on infrastructure and other services of the company located in Mountain View, California. Through this space, it is possible to carry out tasks that, in the past, required a software or hardware specialized, and now moved to the Google cloud, where data can be accessed, managed and stored.

Advertising

In a press release, they specified that the VMTD has a “pioneer” detection capacity in the market, which is basically responsible for to provide a memory scan that allows detecting threatslike cryptojackers, inside a computer.

According to Google Cloud, as more companies adopt cloud technologies, security solutions built into the platforms help address emerging threats.

VMTD is one of the ways we protect our Google Cloud Platform customers against growing attacks like coin mining, data exfiltration, and ransomware. GoogleCloud.

Illustrative data path for virtual machine threat detection. / Source: Google Cloud.

What is the VMTD about?

In simple words, the VMTD implements the hypervisor–software that runs inside Google Cloud customer machines – to trigger threat detection. According to the company, it is an “almost universal and difficult to manipulate” program.

It is, at first, a preview of the program, but Google Cloud estimates that in the coming months, and as the software becomes fully available as new detection capabilities are added and integrated.

Google clarified that VMTD is, right now, an additional service for customers of Security Command Center Premiumwhere he software it is “fully integrated and available”.

Thus, and those who want to activate the program, have to open the configuration page in SCC and then click on “manage configuration” in the “Virtual machine threat detection” section. Next, they have to select a scope for VMTD and finally check the operation of the program, through a digital mining simulation provided by the same company.

Cryptojackers, a current threat in 2022

Google Cloud’s play against this malware It has value, especially if you take into account that this type of virus could be used by hackers this year to steal a victim’s computing power and earn money at their expense.

As CriptoNoticias reported a few weeks ago, cryptojackers are a type of technical and malicious virus that uses the processing of a device to mine cryptocurrencies, usually from the Monero, Zcash and Ethereum blockchain.

The trend of these malware It has not disappeared, but it is true that a few years ago reports of victims whose machines broke down due to the load of mining cryptocurrencies were common.

Google’s business arm stepped forward to curb attacks by cryptojackers. / Source: MyComputerPro.

In 2020, for example, Cisco’s cloud security division reported that cryptojacking malware affected 69% of its customers, according to a Chainalysis review. Just to get an idea, It was up to USD 100 million taken by hackers.

A little earlier, in 2018, there was talk that 5% of the total circulation of the Monero cryptocurrency was mined by cryptojackers. This, according to a report from Palo Alto Networks.

For this reason, the fact that Google Cloud implements a program that stops the advance of this malware is good news for users, they now have a new way to protect themselves against these attacks.