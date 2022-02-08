Google Maps and its new feature: how to activate the dark mode | Drive

Apps are constantly updated and Google Maps has added a new function: the dark modean alternative that is also offered by other apps What Instagram, Twitter, Facebook or Gmail. Previously only devices Android could enjoy this option, but now it is also available for iOS.

What is dark mode for?

The dark mode is the option to set black as the wallpaper. Its use goes beyond an aesthetic option, since it provides certain benefits both for the phone and also for the eyes.

the also known ‘dark mode’ It is a form of prevent eyestrain and dry eyes, even more relevant problems when driving. Its importance also lies in the fact that avoid glare at nightso consequently makes reading easier. This is because with white screens, the eye could suffer damage (such as astigmatism) due to low lighting, as the brightness contracts the pupil.

Another reason why many use it is that it also collaborates in the battery savingsince the screen needs less light, since white pixels consume more energy than black ones.

How to activate it on iPhone

First, open the application and press the image of profile in Google Maps .

in . Second, go to Settings and Other Settings.

and Other Settings. Finally choose between Enabled disabled or Same as on device.

In case the option not appear yet It is recommended to update Google Maps with the latest version. It is also advisable to sign out of Google services (Gmail, for example) and sign in again. There is a possibility that it will not be solved, since the technology giant’s signature still working on it.

It should be noted that the process is similar in android phones. To activate the dark mode just go to the profile (at the top right), then to Settings and select the preferred option in Themes.

Other Google Maps options

The dark mode it’s just one of the custom settings you can enjoy. Another option is to use Google Maps without internet, with the objective of save data or use the app when you don’t have internet access.

Added to these properties is radar detection, a totally legal service that collects data offered by the DGT. In the list of services maps, There is also the search for cheap gas stations, which allows you to locate service stations with updated fuel prices.