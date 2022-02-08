Guillermo del Toro’s camera, the music of ‘Encanto’ and the animation of ‘Bestia’: Latin American artists at the 2022 Oscars | Oscar Awards 2022

Guillermo del Toro is once again approaching the most coveted award in the film industry. The Mexican director first received an Oscar nomination in 2007 with the film The Pan’s Labyrinth, in the category of Best Screenplay. Then, eleven years later, he returned with nominations for the two most highly rated categories, Best Film and Best Director, for The Shape of Water. He won both in what was his best moment. At the ceremony of the 2022 edition of the Oscars, to be held on March 27, Del Toro has returned as a nominee for the Best Picture category. Nightmare Alleytranslated in Spanish as the alley of lost soulsis one of 10 nominees this year.

Like his previous films, in this Del Toro also immerses himself in parallel worlds where those who bring order are mystery or the fantastic. Based on a 1946 novel by American author William Lindsay Gresham, the film tells the story of a worker at a traveling fair, a kind of circus, who can apparently manipulate minds. A character played by Bradley Cooper and whose destiny becomes entangled when he meets a psychiatrist played by Cate Blanchett. The film will compete with the favorites of the year such as the western The Power of the Dogwhich was nominated for 12 categories.

Then the expected happened: the music of the Disney movie Charm He got the recognition that listeners have already given him. The film’s music was nominated for Best Soundtrack and its single two caterpillars was nominated for Best Song. The music of Charm It has been a musical phenomenon because in just 10 weeks it has entered the Billboard list – which measures both sales and reproductions on music pages. streaming–. It is one of the most listened albums nowadays and its song There is no mention of Bruno It has been the most listened to on the same list for two weeks, beating even Adele’s successful single in popularity. easy on me. Disney had only achieved similar success with a single since his movie Aladdinfrom 1992, when his song A Whole New World (An ideal world, in Spanish) managed to last a week as the most listened to on the list. Although dozens of musicians and singers performed the soundtrack, it was specially directed by the Puerto Rican artist Lin-Manuel Miranda. What’s more, Charm is one of five nominees for Best Animated Feature. Among the films against which it will compete is Raya and the last dragonwhich is co-directed by Mexican-American Carlos López Estrada.

More disappointingly, no film from Latin America was selected in the Best Foreign Film category. They had already been selected Fire nightby the Mexican Tatiana Huezo, and Cathedral Square, by Panamanian Abner Benaim, but neither of them managed to be among the five nominees. Films from Denmark remained (flee)Italy (It was the hand of god)Bhutan (lunana) and Norway (the worst person in the world)apart from the Japanese Drive My Car, which was also nominated for Best Picture, Best Direction and Best Adapted Screenplay. Another favorite this year.

However, Chile again got an Oscar nomination. Last year Chilean director Maite Alberdi was nominated for Best Documentary for her film the mole agent. This year a 15-minute film titled Beast and directed by the Chilean Hugo Covarrubias. The film tells a sinister story during Chile’s dictatorship: it is a short about Ingrid Olderock, who was a secret service officer under Augusto Pinochet. She, of German descent and related to ideas linked to Nazism, tortured citizens during the dictatorship and trained her dog as an instrument to carry out torture. Beast It is a short without dialogues and we only see the protagonist go from her house to a torture center, but to be a film made entirely with stop motion (the protagonist is a doll with a porcelain face) manages to capture the irrational and cruel thoughts that go through Olderock’s head.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe

On the other hand, the film by Chilean Pablo Larraín, entitled Spencer, got a nomination for Best Actress for Kristen Stewart, who plays Lady Di in this film. In the category of Best Supporting Actress, the young Adriana DeBose, an Afro-Puerto Rican born in the United States, has been nominated for her role in Steven Spielberg’s musical West Side Story. With Lin Manuel Miranda for his work in Charm and Tick, Tick…Boom!, They are the two main representatives of the Puerto Rican diaspora at the 2022 Oscars.

Subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS America and receive all the informative keys of the current affairs of the region