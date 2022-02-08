Gun Violence and Rising Crime Overwhelm New York

NEW YORK.- The streets of New York have become the symbol of crime, delinquency and insecurity for the government of Joe Biden, and today he addressed the issue directly with the mayor of the city, Eric Adams, and the attorney general Merrick Garland. “Enough is enough!” Said the president of the United States, who called for an end to armed violence in the country.

In recent days, the Big Apple has had to face several police protests: last Friday the New York body had to say goodbye to two of its members, who were murdered after responding to a call for domestic violence in a house in Harlem. Nearly three dozen officers have been shot across the United States so far this year., and six of them, according to the Archive of Armed Violence, belong to New York. That is the city that welcomes the new mayor, Eric Adams, whose proposals to eradicate gun violence have drawn criticism. “We must hire more police officers and invest in prevention programs in the communities,” he said. Still, the debate over where that money should go still keeps New York in a precarious security situation.

The numbers worry the authorities. A few days ago, and after the shooting at a Virginia university in which two security agents were killed, Joe Biden insisted on Twitter: “Gun violence against law enforcement officers is disgusting and must end”. And although that happened thousands of kilometers from New York, the focus remains on security. “Stop! because we know we can do something about this,” she said.

New York had a 38% increase in felonies. According to a study released in January by the Criminal Justice Council, homicides in 22 cities increased 5% in 2021 compared to 2020, and 44% compared to 2019. According to El País, in 2021 there were 1,877 shootings in New York, the figure highest in decades. Last year, arrests for firearms citywide increased 6% over 2020 and 34% compared to 2019, despite the restrictive possession laws of the North American state.

New York police officers gather for the funeral of Officer Wilbert Mora on February 2, 2022 in New York ANGELA WEISS – AFP

Biden mentioned during this day that “64 minors have been injured with firearms so far this year and 26 have lost their lives.” For him, the answer, he said, “is not to defund the police. It is to give them tools, training, funds, to be partners, protectors”. The US president’s plan consists of injecting 500,000 million dollars into cities and states, more police in the streets and programs to prevent violence at the community level and more legislation to combat arms trafficking. “We are not defunding, we are funding and providing additional services that are needed beyond having someone with a gun slung over their shoulder,” he stressed.

US President Joe Biden participates in a meeting of the Gun Violence Strategies Association at New York Police Headquarters on February 3, 2022. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI – AFP

Several violent events have marked the residents of the city that never sleeps. Kristal, a 19-year-old Puerto Rican girl, was killed with a shot right in her chest; Some guys broke into the hamburger restaurant where she worked. For 100 dollars he lost his life at the hands of armed criminals, and fear has gripped some traders. This is made clear by Sam, the owner of a pizzeria in East Harlem, who tells El País that “some businesses are bringing their closing time forward and we are considering it. With what it has cost us to weather the pandemic, many of us fear that this could be the final blow.”

And the pandemic has become the center of the gun violence conversation. The unemployment rate in New York reached 8.8% in December, twice the national unemployment rate. For some, this explains the growing crime in the city. “The pandemic has caused tremendous economic dislocation and considerable upheaval in New York. With unemployment at 15% among workers who have not attended college and among African Americans, and 24% among 18-24 year olds, many neighborhoods will remain fractured and on edge until more is done to restore opportunity. labour,” says James Parrott, director of Economic Policies at the New School’s Center for New York Studies, to the Spanish newspaper El País.

For now, progress is being made in putting the issue on the table, as President Joe Biden has emphasized. Mayor Adams received him today to discuss a strategy that allows for a comprehensive approach to the fight against violencein a New York that has been struck by violence.

AFP agency and newspaper El País