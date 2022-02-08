Haiti’s Senate chief claims Henry is ‘main obstacle’

The president of the Haitian Senate, Joseph Lambert, reiterated on Monday that Prime Minister Ariel Henry must resign, accusing him of being “the main obstacle” to reaching a solution to the political crisis in the country.

“Dr. Ariel Henry is the main obstacle to the national dialogue,” Lambert said in a speech to the nation, made on the day that President Jovenel Moise, assassinated on July 7, should finish his term.

Lambert was very critical of Henry’s management, underscoring that the population’s living conditions “continue to deteriorate,” he said that the State has been “unable” to combat gang rape and pointed out that the prime minister is not qualified to organize the elections.

The head of the Senate called for dialogue and consensus, stating that “any sectarian initiative is doomed to failure.”

This February 7th, Moise’s mandate should end and for this reason several opponents defend that Henry’s legitimacy expires on this datewho was appointed by the head of state two days before his death.

Henry, who defends that his mandate is not linked to that of the late president, is scheduled to speak to the nation at 4:00 p.m. local time (9:00 p.m. GMT).

Henry’s authority has also been called into question by a broad group of parties and civil society organizations, brought together in the so-called Montana Agreement.

That group held a vote a week ago to elect a new interim president of Haiti and a transitional governmenta choice not recognized by the current authorities or by the international community.

Fritz Alphonse Jean, former governor of the Central Bank, was elected as interim president, and former senator Steven Ivenson Benoit as prime minister.