He convinced! Cruz Azul fans praised Luis Abram after his debut in Liga MX

louis abram had the dream debut with Blue Cross by achieving an important away victory against León FC. Curiously, the rival was the team of his compatriot Santiago Ormeño, who also had minutes in this match for the MX League.

About 78 minutes into the game, Juan Reynoso decided to make two changes in the defensive zone with louis abram and Martinez. The fans were waiting for what the Peruvian could do with the “Cement Machine” team, who did not feel any pressure in each of the plays that he participated.

In fact, an action at the end of the game caused the public to applaud the performance of louis abram after clearing a dangerous ball that León FC had generated. If it hadn’t been for the Peruvian, the game could have tied 1-1 in stoppage time.

Given this, the fans spoke on social networks to congratulate the good income of louis abram. His debut convinced all the fans, who hope that little by little he will win the starting position.

comments like “Brilliant. He participated in several plays and he was right in all of them” or “With this Crack, Reynoso will have security in defense”, can be read on the social networks of the same Blue Cross.

Luis Abram started Liga MX off on the right foot and I hope to have the expected minutes under the direction of Juan Reynoso. Now, the Cruz Azul team shares the first place in the table with Puebla and Atlas, so there is no margin for error if they want to advance to the playoffs for the Clausura title.

