Health and well-being, issues that most concern the people of Eibar according to the Etorkizuna Eraikiz program

“The concern for health and well-being is one of the main areas in which the people of Eibar have shown their main involvement,” said yesterday the deputy general of Gipuzkoa, Markel Olano, who visited Eibar and who held a meeting together with the regional deputy of the Middle Environment and Hydraulic Works, José Ignacio Asensio, a meeting with the mayor of Eibar, Jon Iraola, to report on the results of the Etorkizuna Eraikiz participatory initiative. In the survey held, 141 contributions were made from Eibar by neighbors who came to Plaza de Unzaga. All of them will be taken into account in the process of participatory budgets of the regional institution, according to the deputy general.

In addition to the understandable concern about the development of the pandemic, citizens reiterate the need for more care resources and the expansion of the Mendaro Hospital. Another area in which citizens have shown special interest is that linked to the environment and the preservation of the natural environment. In this sense, the need to continue improving recycling rates is highlighted, together with the reduction of pollution and the expansion or creation of more green spaces. Regarding the suggestions related to mobility and transport, the people of Eibar insist on the «need to intensify and improve public transport and the connection of Eibar with its region and with neighboring areas. Likewise, numerous contributions have been collected regarding the equality of women and men, as well as towards the promotion of the Basque language. Labor equality and the end of sexist violence are other requests. As for Basque, emphasis is placed “on the need to continue promoting its use and support for new initiatives aimed at both young people and the elderly.”

Survey in June



It was on June 30, when the Provincial Council installed the Etorkizuna Eraikiz capsule in Eibar, in which the people of Eibar were asked about what values ​​Gipuzkoa should maintain in 2040. Olano explained that “after two years of the pandemic, it is especially necessary to listen citizens of Gipuzkoa and collect the needs, values ​​and proposals of society». To do this, this initiative “is being an effective instrument and has already been present in 18 locations receiving nearly 2,500 contributions.”

For this reason, Olano also pointed out that Etorkizuna Eraikiz “is transforming the way of governing the entire territory.” This program was launched in 2016, with the aim of responding to the challenges of Gipuzkoa. “Since then we have supported 125 citizen projects.”

For Iraola, «citizen participation is one of the cornerstones of the City Council’s management. There are many ways that we enable, each year, for the people of Eibar to send us their priorities and preferences on various issues and projects that we develop. Take as an example the participatory process that we have promoted on the needs of the sports facilities of Ipurua».