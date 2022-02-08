Health reports 15 new deaths and 299 hospitalizations due to COVID-19

The Health Department reported this Tuesday 15 new deaths from COVID-19a figure that brought the total accumulated in this line to 3,960 since the emergency began until today.

This number of reported deaths does not necessarily mean that they all occurred yesterday. Meanwhile, the agency detailed that six of the deceased were not vaccinated, six were only vaccinated with two doses, and three had completed their series of doses with the booster.

“It is important that you receive the booster dose so that you have the necessary protection against COVID-19,” the agency said in a tweet.

So far in February, Health has reported 48 deaths from the virus. The island averages six deaths per day, based on a seven-day period, according to the agency’s BioPortal.

This morning’s report states that the average number of deaths of unvaccinated people per 100,000 -in a period of 30 days- is 33; in the case of vaccinated (with two doses) it is 18; and for those vaccinated with a booster dose, it is 5.

In total, they have been reported in the last 30 days:

– 226 deaths of people not vaccinated of a population of 635,269 (this population figure is constantly changing as people get vaccinated).

– 286 deaths of people vaccinated (partially without the booster dose) out of a population of 1,506,290 (this population number is constantly changing as people reach the time they are eligible to receive the booster).

– 75 deaths of people vaccinated with the drug booster out of a population of 1,052,135 (this population figure is constantly changing, depending on the number of people receiving that dose).

On the other hand, the total number of hospitalized for the virus decreased to 299and is broken down into 269 ​​who are adults and 30 pediatric.

While, the reported positivity rate at 6:00 a.m. stood at 14.37%.

The rest of the virus incidence data will be reported at noon.