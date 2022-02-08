Heather McDonald: comedian faints in full performance

Getty Images Francisca Lachapel pays tribute to Shakira

Comedian Heather McDonald passed out on stage during a show in Tempe, Arizona, and was taken to the hospital. the star of Chelsea Lately he is conscious and undergoing tests, but the cause of the fainting is still unknown, he said in an Instagram video from his hospital bed.

According to TMZ, witnesses reported that McDonald, the show’s headliner, said, “I’m vaccinated, double vaccinated, boosted, flu shot, COVID-free, and Jesus loves me more.” As soon as she finished the sentence, the outlet reported, the comedian collapsed and hit her head on the ground. She was conscious after she fell, and an EMT and a nurse from the audience rushed onto the stage to help the star.

TMZ wrote that someone called 911 and paramedics arrived to take care of McDonald. She refused the ambulance and instead her sister-in-law took her to the hospital. According to 12News, McDonald suffered a skull fracture when she fell.

The comedian’s agent told the outlet that dehydration may have been the cause of the fainting: “It is possible that she lost consciousness due to dehydration. He was tested and does not have COVID.”

McDonald revealed in an Instagram video that he had never fainted and apologized to his fans.

Comedian Heather Mcdonald s’effondre sur scène en livrant une blague sur la vaccination où elle raconte qu’elle est doubly vaccinée et boostée. She is aussitôt hospitalisée.

“C’est la premiere fois que ça m’arrive”

to suivre

Lien👉 https://t.co/yqimhVJcgW pic.twitter.com/fSiA0OOc67 — @ElDictaTorOfficiel (@El_Dic_TatoR) February 6, 2022

McDonald posted an Instagram video to his stories from the hospital emergency room, where he said, “I’m so sorry. I passed out on stage. I got up, made a joke and felt very dizzy.” She showed the camera her eye, which was swollen after her fall. “I can’t believe this happened and I feel so bad that they left without seeing the show and then they canceled the second performance in Tempe,” she added. “I will be back.”

The mother of three said: “I have never fainted in my life.” According to TMZ, McDonald told them he’s had a CT scan and other tests, but they haven’t figured out what caused the fainting yet. She told the outlet that her head hurts and that she feels tired. She also confirmed that she has never tested positive for COVID-19 and that she is fully vaccinated and boosted.

Justin Martindale, who also acted in the show, he tweeted: “Heather McDonald is a champion. Thank you Tempe for coming tonight. It was definitely scary, but now she has her family with her. And we’ll see each other next time stronger than ever.”

McDonald is well known for appearing on Chelsea Lately and now presents the popular podcast Juicy Scoop

McDonald, 51, began her writing career with Keenan Ivory Wayans and gained popularity for her stand-up comedy in Los Angeles. She also wrote for the Wayan brothers in some of their movies. In 2007, McDonald became a writer for Chelsea Lately when it premiered and she was one of eight writers for the show.

In 2015, his special from the previous year premiered on Netflix, Heather McDonald: I Don’t Mean To Brag. His latest stand-up special, Juicy Scoop, is available on Amazon Prime Video. McDonald is also a successful author, having published two books in 2010 and 2013. Her first memoir, You’ll Never Blue Ball in This Town Again: One Woman’s Painfully Funny Quest to Give It Upmade it to the New York Times bestseller list.

McDonald’s now hosts the popular podcast Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonaldwhich she launched in 2015. According to her website biography, McDonald is married with two children and a stepmother.

READ THE ORIGINAL NEWS AT HEAVY.COM