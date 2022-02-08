Here will be the first Xiaomi mobile factories in Latin America

Xiaomi finally makes public its strategic alliance with Etercor in Argentina, so its mobiles could be sold very soon in Latin America with the label ‘made in Tierra del Fuego’.

Fully immersed in its (almost infinite) process of expansion, it seems that Xiaomi is going to try the definitive assault on Latin America from a country like Argentinawhich Clarín told us will definitively become the Chinese giant’s base of operations in South America after it finally became public important strategic agreement with Etercor.

In fact, it is that Xiaomi plans to take part of the production to Argentina to be much closer and significantly improve its logistics and distribution channels in Latin America, beginning very soon to manufacture smartphones in the plant that the holding company Etercor – Solnik has in Tierra del Fuegosouth of the Continent.

Xiaomi’s idea with this agreement would obviously be to continue growing, but this time to do it in a market with a greater margin thanks to the gap left by LG and Huawei After the fall of both also taking advantage to strengthen positions now that Lei Jun’s are present in more than 100 countries.

Xiaomi wants to conquer Latin America starting with Argentina, where the Chinese giant will soon start manufacturing smartphones that will arrive with the label ‘made in Tierra del Fuego’.

As the colleagues from GizmoChina told us, the agreement with Etercor does not sound strange since this company was already in charge of distributing Xiaomi products in Argentina, so what will be done now will simply be to expand the agreement and improve the synergies between both companies.

In fact, his own Juan Pablo Baiardi, manager of Etercor – Solnikwelcomed the agreement in an official statement:

We have been working together for several years to make the brand known [Xiaomi] to Argentine consumers. At the same time, also convincing the brand of the relevance of the Argentine market in Latin America and of the great opportunity they have here. Like all good work done with patience and solidity, both reality come together now.

As we have already mentioned, the Etercor plant in Tierra del Fuego would also be in charge of assembling Xiaomi smartphones, which would be sold with the label of “made in Tierra del Fuego” so that customers can see first-hand Xiaomi’s commitment to its region.

In addition, Etercor – Solnik would be directly in charge of all the phases of the production process, also including its distribution, after-sales service and even subsequent repairs. This will relieve the Xiaomi matrix of responsibilities and will offer customers in Latin America greater proximity to solve your problems.

Be that as it may, we can only tell you so far since we do not have much more information, so surely when more details are revealed about this agreement and all the implications we can expand what this means that Xiaomi is going to manufacture mobiles in Argentina… Good news in any case, right?

