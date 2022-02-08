Holographic screens, the latest technology to pay for purchases without touching anything

In recent times we have not stopped seeing great advances in payment technology, both online and in physical stores. A clear example of this is Amazon Go or the most common self-service payment systems found in supermarkets around the world. But technological progress never ceases to amaze us, and that is 7-Eleven will introduce holographic self-checkout screens in its branches in Japan in the coming years.

The multinational chain of stores based in the United States announced the prototype for the new screens with holographic technology for branches in Japanese territory. With these, paying for purchases without touching anything becomes a reality. We tell you how they work and what their advantages are.

In stores in Japan there are already holographic screens to pay: This is how they work. Photo: Getty Creative

reduce contacts

The old system used a touch screen which was quite useful and fast. However, concern has begun to grow around these devices after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, as they become a source of bacteria, germs and viruses after being touched by thousands of people every day. You do not need to touch anything other than the “air” that you will see reflected on the screen.

These screens have already been installed in some branches of Japanese territory, and with them it will be sought that the rates are settled through an individual self-payment. Those who have already been able to see this prototype say they are amazed at it.

What does it consist of?

The media have detailed that it is a cash register that shows a screen integrated into the payment counter, on which an image is projected that also works as a touch screen, although they are really touching the air. These boxes will also accept different payment methods. But nevertheless, they will not accept cash payment. On the other hand, alcoholic beverages that are subject to this payment concept cannot be purchased either.

The company that has been responsible for developing this technology is Toshiba and has done so through a system called ‘Digi POS’, which allows a touch screen to float in front of the buyer. One of the great advantages is that it offers total privacy, that is, no one but the buyer can see the screen. Currently, this payment system only allows the use of virtual methods, such as CRYPTOCURRENCIES, QR codes, credit cards, etc.

3D

Electronic photo frames that display images on small screens have been around for more than a decade. But now, it’s different because those images will be carried into the third dimension. The company has indicated that a range of perspectives will be displayed that can be observed by various people from different points of view. In addition, the company emphasizes that it intends to change the fact that most creations are still stuck on 2D screens.

It’s dizzying, but the future is already between us.

The other side of the coin

