Home Health Aide Charged in Death of Elderly NY Man – NBC New York

A home health aide has been indicted on involuntary manslaughter and other charges in the death of a client in her care in December 2021, Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly said Tuesday.

Gail Godwin, 62, of Bay Shore, was arraigned on second-degree manslaughter charges; assault in the second degree, endangering the welfare of a physically incompetent or handicapped person, and tampering with physical evidence. The defendant pleaded not guilty and bail was held at $150,000 cash, $200,000 bond or $2 million partially secured bond.

“This home health aide was hired to care for John Busch, but instead allegedly caused his death by hitting him in the head with an object and did not call 9-1-1 for hours after he was injured,” said prosecutor Donnelly. “My office will protect older people and we will hold anyone who harms vulnerable people accountable for their actions.”

According to the District Attorney’s report, Gail Godwin, a home health aide, was arrested a day after the incident that occurred on December 27. On this day, the defendant allegedly hit 83-year-old John Busch in the head at his Garden City home, causing profuse bleeding.

Responding police found Busch on the floor of his bedroom with a pool of blood under his head, the report says. Blood was also found throughout the home, in the living room and hallway, and a garbage bag filled with bloody clothes and towels was recovered from the dumpster outside the home.

The woman allegedly did not call 9-1-1 for help until the victim was already dead.

Godwin is due back in court on March 3, 2022. If convicted of the main charge, the defendant faces a potential maximum of up to 15 years in prison.